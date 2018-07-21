Sign in
Supercars / Queensland / Practice report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin edges final practice by 0.01s

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 21, 2018, 2:21 AM

Scott McLaughlin pipped Jamie Whincup by just 0.01s to top the final practice Supercars practice session at Queensland Raceway.

Whincup was a consistent figure at the top of the timesheets throughout the session, first going quickest before the 10-minute mark with a 1m09.333s, before lowering that benchmark to 1m09.167s on 15 minutes.

He then moved the mark further down with a 1m09.080s just inside the final 10 minutes, the reigning champion opting to skip a final run and jump out of the car with a few minutes of the session remaining.

That opened the door for McLaughlin to have one last crack at the top spot, the points leader going from seventh to the top with 30s of the session to go thanks to a 1m09.064 – 0.01s faster than Whincup.

"The car has been good, we just need to focus and work on it a little bit more," said McLaughlin. "I think we need to get a little bit more yet, in myself and the car, but overall we had a pretty good session.

"Today was all about trying to find a semi-balance before quali, and I think we found that. We know where to find a little bit of time in me and a little bit of time in the car, which is nice rolling into quali."

Craig Lowndes wasn't far behind in third, ending the session just 0.08s slower the McLaughlin in third, while David Reynolds was also within a tenth in fourth.

Shane van Gisbergen was fifth fastest, ahead of Michael Caruso who shaded Nissan teammate Rick Kelly on his final run.

Richie Stanaway was the best of the Tickford Fords in eighth, a spot clear of teammate Chaz Mostert, with James Golding rounding out the Top 10, just under three-tenths off the pace.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.0645  
2 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0801 0.0156
3 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1533 0.0888
4 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1605 0.0960
5 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1817 0.1172
6 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'09.2480 0.1835
7 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'09.2889 0.2244
8 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.3097 0.2452
9 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.3417 0.2772
10 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.3521 0.2876
11 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.3815 0.3170
12 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4118 0.3473
13 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4477 0.3832
14 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4530 0.3885
15 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4895 0.4250
16 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4915 0.4270
17 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'09.5407 0.4762
18 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5848 0.5203
19 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6043 0.5398
20 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.6517 0.5872
21 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'09.7041 0.6396
22 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.8058 0.7413
23 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.8065 0.7420
24 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8711 0.8066
25 120 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.9037 0.8392
26 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.0863 1.0218
27 42 australia  Kurt Kostecki  Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.1212 1.0567
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Location Queensland Raceway
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

