Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin edges final practice by 0.01s

Scott McLaughlin pipped Jamie Whincup by just 0.01s to top the final practice Supercars practice session at Queensland Raceway.

Whincup was a consistent figure at the top of the timesheets throughout the session, first going quickest before the 10-minute mark with a 1m09.333s, before lowering that benchmark to 1m09.167s on 15 minutes.

He then moved the mark further down with a 1m09.080s just inside the final 10 minutes, the reigning champion opting to skip a final run and jump out of the car with a few minutes of the session remaining.

That opened the door for McLaughlin to have one last crack at the top spot, the points leader going from seventh to the top with 30s of the session to go thanks to a 1m09.064 – 0.01s faster than Whincup.

"The car has been good, we just need to focus and work on it a little bit more," said McLaughlin. "I think we need to get a little bit more yet, in myself and the car, but overall we had a pretty good session.

"Today was all about trying to find a semi-balance before quali, and I think we found that. We know where to find a little bit of time in me and a little bit of time in the car, which is nice rolling into quali."

Craig Lowndes wasn't far behind in third, ending the session just 0.08s slower the McLaughlin in third, while David Reynolds was also within a tenth in fourth.

Shane van Gisbergen was fifth fastest, ahead of Michael Caruso who shaded Nissan teammate Rick Kelly on his final run.

Richie Stanaway was the best of the Tickford Fords in eighth, a spot clear of teammate Chaz Mostert, with James Golding rounding out the Top 10, just under three-tenths off the pace.