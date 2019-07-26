Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Queensland / Practice report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice

shares
comments
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 2:26 AM

A last-minute lap put Scott McLaughlin on top in the opening Supercars practice session at Queensland Raceway.

The DJR Team Penske driver wasn't a factor for much of the half-hour session, with the likes of Jamie Whincup and Will Davison leading the way.

However a move to a fresh set of rubber for a final run made the difference for the points leader, who jumped to the top with a 1m09.182s.

Read Also:

With none of the other front-runners improving at the flag, McLaughlin finished the session just over a tenth clear of Davison.

"I wasn't happy on the first set [of tyres], so I wanted to baseline what we had," said McLaughlin.

"The car is pretty good. There's a bit there in me and the car, but we're pretty happy with where we're at."

Tickford driver Davison had gone quickest with six minutes to go, thanks to a 1m09.417s, before returning with a minute to go for a run on better tyres. However catching some slower traffic at the last corner limited his improvement to a 1m09.325s.

"The guys that are starting their lap do a big wide turn-in to get a good exit," Davison explained.

"I was finishing my lap and lost a little bit in the middle of the last corner just coming up on this guys.

"It's just Practice 1 and the car was fast anyway, we were really quick on our first set of tyres."

Early pacesetter Whincup dropped to third by the flag, followed by Anton De Pasquale.

Chaz Mostert made gains on his final run to slot into fifth, ahead of Kiwis Fabian Coulthard and Andre Heimgartner.

David Reynolds finished up eighth, Shane van Gisbergen ninth after losing much of his session to a gear sensor issue, and Todd Hazelwood in 10th.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'09.1982    
2 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'09.3253 0.1271 0.1271
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4594 0.2612 0.1341
4 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4695 0.2713 0.0101
5 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'09.4824 0.2842 0.0129
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'09.5902 0.3920 0.1078
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'09.5914 0.3932 0.0012
8 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6166 0.4184 0.0252
9 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6178 0.4196 0.0012
10 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6515 0.4533 0.0337
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'09.6830 0.4848 0.0315
12 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'09.7594 0.5612 0.0764
13 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8794 0.6812 0.1200
14 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.9071 0.7089 0.0277
15 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.9317 0.7335 0.0246
16 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'09.9383 0.7401 0.0066
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'09.9543 0.7561 0.0160
18 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.0036 0.8054 0.0493
19 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.0209 0.8227 0.0173
20 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.1406 0.9424 0.1197
21 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.1940 0.9958 0.0534
22 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'10.2082 1.0100 0.0142
23 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.5509 1.3527 0.3427
24 33 Australia Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.7836 1.5854 0.2327
Next article
Full Supercars Ipswich weekend schedule

Previous article

Full Supercars Ipswich weekend schedule

Next article

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin ends Friday on top

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin ends Friday on top
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.