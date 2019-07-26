Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin ends Friday on top
Scott McLaughlin made it a Friday practice clean sweep by topping the second session at Queensland Raceway.
The DJR Team Penske driver set the early pace, going quickest with a 1m09.327s on his opening run.
On the eight-minute mark Anton De Pasquale lowered the benchmark to 1m09.280s, the Erebus young gun then improving on his next lap with a 1m09.194s.
However De Pasquale's stint on top was brief, McLaughlin hitting back almost immediately with a 1m09.076s.
As the session ticked into its final 10 minutes McLaughlin emerged for another run, dipping into the eights for the first time with a 1m08.988s.
Moments later Will Davison went even quicker, grabbing top spot with a 1m08.942s.
But McLaughlin wasn't done there, a final run putting him back on top with a 1m08.827s.
"Overall it's feeling really nice," said McLaughlin.
"Obviously there's parc ferme tomorrow after quali, so you've got to think about that for the race. We worked on having a fast car but hopefully looking after its rear tyres."
It was a Tickford two-three behind McLaughlin, with Davison holding on to second and Chaz Mostert jumping up to third on his final run.
Todd Hazelwood finished up a fine fourth fastest for the single-car Matt Stone Racing squad, which made him the best of the Triple Eight Holdens in the field.
Shane van Gisbergen led the way for the factory T8 entries in fifth, followed by De Pasquale, Fabian Coulthard and Jamie Whincup.
David Reynolds and Lee Holdsworth were ninth and 10th, Cam Waters the first of the drivers who will need to go through Q1 tomorrow.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'08.8276
|2
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'08.9422
|0.1146
|0.1146
|3
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'09.0438
|0.2162
|0.1016
|4
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1566
|0.3290
|0.1128
|5
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1628
|0.3352
|0.0062
|6
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1945
|0.3669
|0.0317
|7
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'09.2174
|0.3898
|0.0229
|8
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.2783
|0.4507
|0.0609
|9
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.3075
|0.4799
|0.0292
|10
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'09.3130
|0.4854
|0.0055
|11
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'09.3203
|0.4927
|0.0073
|12
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.3501
|0.5225
|0.0298
|13
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.4745
|0.6469
|0.1244
|14
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.5257
|0.6981
|0.0512
|15
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.5295
|0.7019
|0.0038
|16
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.5577
|0.7301
|0.0282
|17
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.5621
|0.7345
|0.0044
|18
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.6487
|0.8211
|0.0866
|19
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.6911
|0.8635
|0.0424
|20
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.7389
|0.9113
|0.0478
|21
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.7525
|0.9249
|0.0136
|22
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.8520
|1.0244
|0.0995
|23
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.8947
|1.0671
|0.0427
|24
|33
|Michael Caruso
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'10.0264
|1.1988
|0.1317
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Queensland
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|Practice 1
|Fri 23 Aug
|
23:40
13:10
|
|Practice 2
|Fri 23 Aug
|
02:10
15:40
|
|Practice 3
|Sat 24 Aug
|
20:30
10:00
|
|Qualifying
|Sat 24 Aug
|
23:05
12:35
|
|Race 1
|Sat 24 Aug
|
01:55
15:25
|
|Practice 4
|Sat 24 Aug
|
19:30
09:00
|
|Qualifying 2
|Sun 25 Aug
|
21:20
10:50
|
|Race 2
|Sun 25 Aug
|
00:10
13:40
|
