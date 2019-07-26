Supercars
Supercars / Queensland / Practice report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin ends Friday on top

shares
comments
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin ends Friday on top
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 5:40 AM

Scott McLaughlin made it a Friday practice clean sweep by topping the second session at Queensland Raceway.

The DJR Team Penske driver set the early pace, going quickest with a 1m09.327s on his opening run.

On the eight-minute mark Anton De Pasquale lowered the benchmark to 1m09.280s, the Erebus young gun then improving on his next lap with a 1m09.194s.

However De Pasquale's stint on top was brief, McLaughlin hitting back almost immediately with a 1m09.076s.

As the session ticked into its final 10 minutes McLaughlin emerged for another run, dipping into the eights for the first time with a 1m08.988s.

Moments later Will Davison went even quicker, grabbing top spot with a 1m08.942s.

Read Also:

But McLaughlin wasn't done there, a final run putting him back on top with a 1m08.827s.

"Overall it's feeling really nice," said McLaughlin.

"Obviously there's parc ferme tomorrow after quali, so you've got to think about that for the race. We worked on having a fast car but hopefully looking after its rear tyres."

It was a Tickford two-three behind McLaughlin, with Davison holding on to second and Chaz Mostert jumping up to third on his final run.

Todd Hazelwood finished up a fine fourth fastest for the single-car Matt Stone Racing squad, which made him the best of the Triple Eight Holdens in the field.

Shane van Gisbergen led the way for the factory T8 entries in fifth, followed by De Pasquale, Fabian Coulthard and Jamie Whincup.

David Reynolds and Lee Holdsworth were ninth and 10th, Cam Waters the first of the drivers who will need to go through Q1 tomorrow.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'08.8276    
2 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'08.9422 0.1146 0.1146
3 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'09.0438 0.2162 0.1016
4 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1566 0.3290 0.1128
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1628 0.3352 0.0062
6 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1945 0.3669 0.0317
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'09.2174 0.3898 0.0229
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2783 0.4507 0.0609
9 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.3075 0.4799 0.0292
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'09.3130 0.4854 0.0055
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'09.3203 0.4927 0.0073
12 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'09.3501 0.5225 0.0298
13 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'09.4745 0.6469 0.1244
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5257 0.6981 0.0512
15 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5295 0.7019 0.0038
16 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'09.5577 0.7301 0.0282
17 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5621 0.7345 0.0044
18 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'09.6487 0.8211 0.0866
19 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6911 0.8635 0.0424
20 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.7389 0.9113 0.0478
21 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.7525 0.9249 0.0136
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8520 1.0244 0.0995
23 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8947 1.0671 0.0427
24 33 Australia Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.0264 1.1988 0.1317
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin pips Reynolds in Practice 3

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin pips Reynolds in Practice 3
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

