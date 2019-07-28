Supercars
Supercars / Queensland / Qualifying report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 13th season pole

shares
comments
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 13th season pole
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 2:18 AM

Scott McLaughlin secured his 13th pole of the 2019 Supercars season in comfortable fashion at Queensland Raceway.

The DJR Team Penske partly showed his hand in Q2, overcoming an impressive 1m08.625s effort from Jamie Whincup with a 1m08.608s right at the flag.

McLaughlin then effectively set two pole laps in Q3, both his 1m08.547s at the mid-point of the session, and his 1m08.513s on his final run, good enough for top spot.

However, having fallen short of his new record benchmark from Practice 4, McLaughlin wasn't entirely satisfied with the best of his qualifying laps.

"I'm so grateful for where we're at and the pace that we had, but you always want to do the perfect lap," he said. "I just missed that last sector.

"But overall it was a really strong first two sectors, and it feels like we've got a better car [than Saturday], but who knows. We'll see what goes on [in the race]."

Chaz Mostert made it an all-Mustang front row with a 1m08.619s right at the death, while it will be an all-Red Bull Holden second row, Whincup edging teammate Shane van Gisbergen.

Tickford drivers Will Davison and Cam Waters will start fifth and sixth, as Andre Heimgartner impressed by putting his Nissan seventh on the grid.

Nick Percat, Todd Hazelwood and David Reynolds all came all the way from Q1 to end up eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Fabian Coulthard will start the race from 11th after failing to make it through all three segments of qualifying.

The Penske Ford driver had to come the long way after struggling in practice this morning. While Q1 was easy enough to navigate, a late lap from Will Davison in Q2 was enough to leave Coulthard just outside the Top 10.

"Unfortunately that's our pace," he said.

"We've worked hard all weekend, [engineer] Mark [Fenning] has done an amazing job trying to get our car back in the window, and unfortunately [11th] is as good as we've got."

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'08.5133
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'08.6195
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.7632
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.8097
5 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'08.9400
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'08.9422
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'09.1349
8 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1649
9 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2086
10 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2342
11 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'09.0900
12 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'09.1696
13 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.1834
14 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'09.3402
15 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2915
16 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4526
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4852
18 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5016
19 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'09.5580
20 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5715
21 33 Australia Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8036
22 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'09.8083
23 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8831
24 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 5'06.8030
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin sets record pace in final practice

