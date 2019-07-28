Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 13th season pole
Scott McLaughlin secured his 13th pole of the 2019 Supercars season in comfortable fashion at Queensland Raceway.
The DJR Team Penske partly showed his hand in Q2, overcoming an impressive 1m08.625s effort from Jamie Whincup with a 1m08.608s right at the flag.
McLaughlin then effectively set two pole laps in Q3, both his 1m08.547s at the mid-point of the session, and his 1m08.513s on his final run, good enough for top spot.
However, having fallen short of his new record benchmark from Practice 4, McLaughlin wasn't entirely satisfied with the best of his qualifying laps.
"I'm so grateful for where we're at and the pace that we had, but you always want to do the perfect lap," he said. "I just missed that last sector.
"But overall it was a really strong first two sectors, and it feels like we've got a better car [than Saturday], but who knows. We'll see what goes on [in the race]."
Chaz Mostert made it an all-Mustang front row with a 1m08.619s right at the death, while it will be an all-Red Bull Holden second row, Whincup edging teammate Shane van Gisbergen.
Tickford drivers Will Davison and Cam Waters will start fifth and sixth, as Andre Heimgartner impressed by putting his Nissan seventh on the grid.
Nick Percat, Todd Hazelwood and David Reynolds all came all the way from Q1 to end up eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.
Fabian Coulthard will start the race from 11th after failing to make it through all three segments of qualifying.
The Penske Ford driver had to come the long way after struggling in practice this morning. While Q1 was easy enough to navigate, a late lap from Will Davison in Q2 was enough to leave Coulthard just outside the Top 10.
"Unfortunately that's our pace," he said.
"We've worked hard all weekend, [engineer] Mark [Fenning] has done an amazing job trying to get our car back in the window, and unfortunately [11th] is as good as we've got."
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'08.5133
|2
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'08.6195
|3
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'08.7632
|4
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'08.8097
|5
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'08.9400
|6
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'08.9422
|7
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.1349
|8
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1649
|9
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.2086
|10
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.2342
|11
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'09.0900
|12
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'09.1696
|13
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1834
|14
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.3402
|15
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.2915
|16
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.4526
|17
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.4852
|18
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.5016
|19
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.5580
|20
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.5715
|21
|33
|Michael Caruso
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.8036
|22
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.8083
|23
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.8831
|24
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|5'06.8030
Previous article
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin sets record pace in final practice
Next article
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin holds off van Gisbergen charge
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Queensland
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 13th season pole
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|Practice 1
|Fri 23 Aug
|
23:40
13:10
|
|Practice 2
|Fri 23 Aug
|
02:10
15:40
|
|Practice 3
|Sat 24 Aug
|
20:30
10:00
|
|Qualifying
|Sat 24 Aug
|
23:05
12:35
|
|Race 1
|Sat 24 Aug
|
01:55
15:25
|
|Practice 4
|Sat 24 Aug
|
19:30
09:00
|
|Qualifying 2
|Sun 25 Aug
|
21:20
10:50
|
|Race 2
|Sun 25 Aug
|
00:10
13:40
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets