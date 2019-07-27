Supercars
Supercars / Queensland / Qualifying report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 100th team pole

shares
comments
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin takes 100th team pole
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 4:35 AM

Scott McLaughlin beat Jamie Whincup to secure DJR Team Penske's 100th Supercars pole position at Queensland Raceway.

The series leader faced stiff opposition from Whincup in both segments of qualifying, with just 0.07s separating the pair in McLaughlin's favour in Q2.

McLaughlin then opted to go early in Q3, setting a formidable benchmark of 1m08.651s on his first run.

Whincup didn't appear until much later in the session, his green tyre run putting him just shy of a tenth short of McLaughlin's time.

By that stage McLaughlin was already back on track for a final run of his own, narrowly improving to a 1m08.636s.

The pole is McLaughlin's 12th of the season, and the 100th in the history of Dick Johnson Racing/DJR Team Penske.

"It's awesome. I'm so proud for everyone," said McLaughlin of the milestone. "The first one was in car #17 and the 100th one is in car #17 as well.

Speaking about the session itself, McLaughlin added: "I knew that [Whincup] was pretty close, but we're in a pretty comfortable window with our race set-up so that we can go into the race and look after the tyres as well."

Whincup, who was just 18th in practice this morning, added that he is happy to end up second.

"We weren't that happy with the car in P3, but [engineer David] Cauchi made a really good tune before qualifying and the car was much better," he said.

"We owe it to everyone who's paid $50 to get in the gate today to get the start and then try and make a race of it. We'll proper race the #17 as hard as we possibly can.

"You've got be a little bit careful you don't expose yourself to the rest, but we're not here to run second. We'll give it a red hot go."

Tickford pair Will Davison and Lee Holdsworth locked out the second row, with Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert set to start from fifth and sixth respectively.

Anton De Pasquale edged teammate David Reynolds for eighth, while Fabian Coulthard ended up half a second off his teammate McLaughlin down in ninth.

Cam Waters was the only driver to take part in all three portions of qualifying, the Tickford driver set to start from 10th.

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'08.6369
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.7480
3 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'08.7513
4 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'08.9368
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.9586
6 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'08.9686
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0124
8 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0172
9 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'09.1667
10 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'09.1812
11 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2465
12 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.3280
13 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4075
14 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4829
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'09.3670
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.3925
17 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'09.4319
18 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.4869
19 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'09.5039
20 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5115
21 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'09.5982
22 33 Australia Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6237
23 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6921
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8080


About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

