Summary Results
Supercars / Queensland / Practice report

Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin pips Reynolds in Practice 3

shares
comments
Ipswich Supercars: McLaughlin pips Reynolds in Practice 3
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 1:22 AM

Scott McLaughlin pipped David Reynolds by 0.05s in pre-qualifying practice at Queensland Raceway.

McLaughlin made an unspectacular start to the 30-minute session, even taking a trip through the Turn 6 gravel after out-braking himself on older rubber.

It wasn't until the mid-point that he first appeared at the top of the time sheets, replacing early pacesetter Anton De Pasquale with a 1m09.362s.

With two minutes to go Reynolds jumped to the top with a green tyre run that yielded a 1m09.251s.

However McLaughlin was up to the task, pipping his fierce rival by 0.05s right at the flag.

Will Davison was the best of the Tickford Mustangs in third, ahead of teammates Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters.

Todd Hazelwood was once again the best of the Triple Eight-built Holdens in sixth, followed by Scott Pye and Tim Slade.

De Pasquale slipped back to ninth while Lee Holdsworth rounded out the Top 10.

There were a number of big names off the pace, with Shane van Gisbergen just 14th and Fabian Coulthard down in 16th.

Jamie Whincup was just 18th quickest, although blamed tyre condition for his lowly spot in the order.

"We're not 100 per cent happy," he said. "

For sure there's a lot to come from the car, but a lot of it is tyre-related. I was P3, there or thereabouts in the middle of the session, and then everyone put tyres on at the end.

"We're not firing, we're fifth to 10th at the moment. We're certainly not 18th."

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'09.1926    
2 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.2516 0.0590 0.0590
3 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'09.3173 0.1247 0.0657
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'09.4012 0.2086 0.0839
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'09.5070 0.3144 0.1058
6 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.5669 0.3743 0.0599
7 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6196 0.4270 0.0527
8 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6430 0.4504 0.0234
9 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.6708 0.4782 0.0278
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'09.7136 0.5210 0.0428
11 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.7719 0.5793 0.0583
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.7963 0.6037 0.0244
13 33 Australia Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8439 0.6513 0.0476
14 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8663 0.6737 0.0224
15 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.8685 0.6759 0.0022
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'09.8916 0.6990 0.0231
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'09.9052 0.7126 0.0136
18 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.9563 0.7637 0.0511
19 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'09.9831 0.7905 0.0268
20 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'10.0184 0.8258 0.0353
21 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'10.0196 0.8270 0.0012
22 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.0663 0.8737 0.0467
23 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.0779 0.8853 0.0116
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.1552 0.9626 0.0773
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

