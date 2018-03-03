Investigation over Adelaide pole position

The polesitter for the first leg of the Adelaide 500 is yet to be confirmed, with Shootout pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen under investigation for a track limits infringement.

The Red Bull Holden driver was unstoppable in the single-lap dash, a 1m19.830s – only the second sub-1m20s lap of the entire weekend – leaving him four-tenths clear of the field.

However the lap caught the eye of the stewards, who quickly launched a post-session investigation into whether or not the Kiwi exceeded track limits on the exit of Turn 7.

That means pole is currently in doubt, with DJR Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin, who was second fastest in the Shootout, set to inherit P1 should van Gisbergen be rubbed out.

And according to DJRTP boss Ryan Story, that's exactly what should happen.

"The car went outside the track limits," said DJRTP boss Ryan Story.

"It’s a bit like when you’re playing footy – if the ball goes out of bounds they throw it in.

"He was well up before that anyway, but the reality is all four wheels went outside the line and it’s pretty crystal clear where we sit."

Unsurprisingly, Triple Eight chief Roland Dane has another take on the issue.

"It sounds like the sore loser department to me," he said.

"The car was straight and we weren’t in Turn 7 anymore, that’s finished.

"We’re on the straight. If Shane gets a penalty for that we might as well all go home.

"It’s absolutely ridiculous to even be talking about it. They know that. If you’re not a good loser then you can’t be a good winner."

Behind the top two, James Courtney managed to hold station on his regular qualifying spot with the third quickest lap in the Shootout.

David Reynolds made up one spot on his qualifying position to grab fourth, while Jamie Whincup, who wrote off his Red Bull Holden yesterday afternoon, moved up all the way to fifth after running second in the Shootout.

Mark Winterbottom was lucky to lose just two spots after a brush with the Turn 11 wall, the Tickford driver ending up on the outside of the third row.

Rick Kelly was a decent improver, running first for the one-lap dash but ending up seventh on the grid. He'll share the fourth row with Will Davison, who dropped back a spot.

Nick Percat and Lee Holdsworth lost out the most from the session, dropping three spots each to end up ninth and 10th respectively.