Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Supercars / Queensland / Breaking news

Ingall to sample Triple Eight Holden

shares
comments
Ingall to sample Triple Eight Holden
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 19, 2018, 7:17 AM

Former Supercars champion Russell Ingall will drive Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Commodore in tomorrow's opening practice session at Queensland Raceway.

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
#7 BMW Team SRM, BMW M6 GT3: Tony Longhurst, Mark Skaife, Russell Ingall, Timo Glock
Russell Ingall and Mark Skaife, BMW Team SRM.
Russell Ingall, Nissan Motorsports

The retired Bathurst winner will step into the Red Bull Holden for the additional driver practice at the Ipswich circuit, filling in for van Gisbergen's 2018 enduro partner Earl Bamber who is in the US on Porsche duties.

It will be Ingall's first outing in an official Supercars session since he drove Rick Kelly's Nissan Altima on the Gold Coast in 2016.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Ingall told the Supercars Trackside TV programme.

“I’m going to have a blast, I’ll have a bit of a dip at it too, but obviously being safe."

Ingall, now part of the Supercars TV broadcast team, does have prior form in T8 machinery, having driven one of the team's customer cars during his time with Paul Morris Motorsport.

He also raced a Triple Eight Holden Vector at the Super Touring-spec Bathurst 1000 alongside fellow Supercars TV commentator Greg Murphy back in 1998.

Ingall retired from full-time Supercars racing at the end of the 2014 season, before a remarkable run of injury replacements during the 2015 Season of Endurance. He first stepped in for Holden Racing Team driver James Courtney at Sandown and Bathurst following a freak helicopter-related injury, and then at Tickford on the Gold Coast thanks to Chaz Mostert's nasty Bathurst shunt.

He was then signed by Nissan Motorsport for the 2016 endurance races, making his last Bathurst start alongside Kelly.

Ingall's last serious race start came at the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour, where he partnered Mark Skaife, Tony Longhurst, and Timo Glock in a factory-backed BMW M6 GT3.

Bamber is one of three co-drivers not in Queensland for this weekend's additional session, the others being Scott McLaughlin's partner Alex Premat and Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Richard Muscat.

Next Supercars article
Technical boss to depart Supercars

Previous article

Technical boss to depart Supercars

Next article

Holden won't influence Lowndes replacement

Holden won't influence Lowndes replacement

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Queensland
Location Queensland Raceway
Drivers Russell Ingall , Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing 01:40
Supercars

Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway 01:29
Supercars

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway

News in depth
Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race
Supercars

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros
Supercars

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell
Supercars

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.