Supercars News

IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars

A recent trip to Australia for IndyCar star Colton Herta included a tour of the Dick Johnson Racing factory.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley
IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars
Listen to this article

The Andretti Autosport driver travelled to Australia last month to spend time with IndyCar rival and three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.

During the trip Herta was spotted visiting the DJR factory in Stapylton, Queensland, where he had his first proper look at Supercars hardware.

The famous Ford squad helped McLaughlin to his three consecutive Supercars titles between 2018 and 2020 when it was co-owned by Roger Penske.

Herta's trip down under also included driving around the Surfers Paradise street circuit that was once the home of IndyCar in Australia and now hosts the Gold Coast 500 Supercars event.

“It was just a holiday really," Herta told Motorsport.com. "But I was out there with Scott McLaughlin and so he took me by DJR and that was really cool.

"I got to see a Supercar for the first time up close and got to sit in one, that was neat.

“I was in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney when I was there, so I got to drive around the track at the Gold Coast. Scott took me for a lap there, and it looked like a super-cool track.”

Herta also revealed that he has been close to a Bathurst 1000 deal in the past.

He says the opportunity to compete in the Great Race came during his time with BMW Team RLL and a clash with Petit Le Mans ruled him out.

There was a clash between Petit Le Mans and the Bathurst 1000 in 2019 – the year Walkinshaw Andretti United – part-owned my Michael Andretti – fielded an 'IndyCar' wildcard at Bathurst for Alex Rossi and James Hinchcliffe.

“Yeah, I got close one year to doing Bathurst but it was still when I was driving with BMW in the M8, so I had to Road Atlanta instead," said Herta when asked if he'd be keen on a Bathurst start.

"So I had the chance to, but I never could do it.

"I would love to try Bathurst and see what it’s all about. it seems like they’re really tough cars to drive, though.”

