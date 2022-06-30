Tickets Subscribe
Fourth wildcard joins Bathurst 1000 field
Supercars / Townsville News

Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville

A number of Supercars teams will carry their Indigenous liveries over to next week's Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville
Listen to this article

The entire field turned out in First Nations-inspired liveries for the recent Darwin Triple Crown, which was the designated Indigenous Round for the first time.

A number of those liveries are set to return for the second leg of the Northern Swing in Townsville next weekend, which coincides with NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week.

Among those to retain their Indigenous liveries are Team 18 and Dick Johnson Racing, while Walkinshaw Andretti United is the latest to confirm it will roll out its Indigenous art for a second round.

The WAU livery was designed by Indigenous artist Brian ‘Deadly’ DeVries as part of a collaboration with the KARI Foundation.

“It’s fantastic to be able to continue to showcase our Indigenous liveries at the NTI Townsville 500, which importantly, also coincides with NAIDOC Week, a very important week in Australia," said WAU team boss Bruce Stewart.

“KARI Foundation’s support has been wonderful, and we are very excited about working with them into the future.

"Following this round, we will run an auction with all proceeds going to KARI Foundation, so keep an eye out for that in the coming weeks.

“Our entire partnership team has been fantastic in their support of the livery and programme, so a big thank you to them – the importance has been recognised and supported by everyone.

“Both cars looked incredible on track in Darwin, so I can’t wait to see them around the streets of Townsville in what is no doubt one of the events of the year.”

The Townsville 500 kicks off next Friday.

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Fourth wildcard joins Bathurst 1000 field
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Mostert disqualification appeal thrown out Darwin
