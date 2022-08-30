Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars rookies cut early Pukekohe laps
Supercars News

Holdsworth to retire from Supercars

Lee Holdsworth has announced that he will retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2022 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Holdsworth to retire from Supercars
Listen to this article

The veteran has long been expected to part ways with Grove Racing at the end of the season, at least in a full-time capacity, to make way for rookie Matt Payne.

However it was also widely believed that he was the favourite to land the seat being vacated at Blanchard Racing Team by Tim Slade.

That won't be the case, though, with Holdsworth confirming today that he will step back from full-time driving at the end of the current campaign.

He will continue racing into the future, however only as a Bathurst 1000 co-driver.

"A big thank you to the people who have followed me, backed me and supported me over my many years in the sport," said Holdsworth.

"My fans, my sponsors, my friends, my family. And thank you to the teams and crews with whom I have worked and shared so many memorable experiences.”

“I particularly want to thank Rob Smith and Garry Rogers for having the faith to give me a start in the sport I love so much and which has contributed so much to my life.

“I will leave my full-time role in the sport proud of my approach and resilience. I’m also humbled by the countless number of friends I have made along the way, on the track, off the track and away from the track.

“The 500-plus Supercars races I’ve contested have brought victories and podiums across three different manufacturers, including winning the Bathurst 1000 which was the pinnacle of my time in the sport.

“For the remainder of 2022, I am committed to delivering the best results for the team and its partners, as well as for the dedicated staff and crew who pour their hearts and souls into the team.

“Thank you to the Grove family. I’ve enjoyed contributing to and being part of the Penrite/Grove team this year. It’s not over yet!”

As well as a Bathurst 1000 drive, Holdsworth will belatedly make a full-time move into his job in the commercial real estate industry.

Holdsworth debuted in Supercars back in 2005 as an enduro driver for Garry Rogers Motorsport, before joining the team as a full-timer the following year.

He would go on to race as a full-timer for Stone Brothers Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Tickford Racing before this latest stint at Grove Racing.

He racked up three race wins between 2006 and 2020 when he was forced to face an early retirement after losing his seat at Tickford Racing.

Holdsworth joined Walkinshaw Andretti United as an enduro driver in 2021 and won the Bathurst 1000 alongside Chaz Mostert.

He then scored an unexpected call-up to GR for 2022 when the squad decided Payne wasn't ready for the main game.

shares
comments
Supercars rookies cut early Pukekohe laps
Previous article

Supercars rookies cut early Pukekohe laps
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Miller to make Australian Superbike return
MotoGP

Miller to make Australian Superbike return

Supercars rookies cut early Pukekohe laps Pukekohe
Supercars

Supercars rookies cut early Pukekohe laps

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Lee Holdsworth More from
Lee Holdsworth
Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Supercars

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat

More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round
Supercars

More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Reynolds expecting new Grove Racing deal
Supercars

Reynolds expecting new Grove Racing deal

Reynolds refutes co-driver switch claim
Supercars

Reynolds refutes co-driver switch claim

Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery Townsville
Supercars

Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery

Latest news

Holdsworth to retire from Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Holdsworth to retire from Supercars

Lee Holdsworth has announced that he will retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2022 Supercars season.

Supercars rookies cut early Pukekohe laps
Supercars Supercars

Supercars rookies cut early Pukekohe laps

Supercars rookies Tom Randle and Broc Feeney made a flying visit to New Zealand last week for an early look at the Pukekohe circuit.

Date approved for 2023 Supercars opener
Supercars Supercars

Date approved for 2023 Supercars opener

The Newcastle City Council has approved the proposed date for the opening round of the 2023 Supercars season.

Reynolds expecting new Grove Racing deal
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds expecting new Grove Racing deal

David Reynolds has hinted that a new deal with Grove Racing beyond the 2022 Supercars season is a formality.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.