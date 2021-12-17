Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Supercars News

Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive

By:

Lee Holdsworth will kick off a new career in real estate alongside his return as a Supercars full-timer in 2022.

Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive

The 38-year-old has inked a full-time return to Supercars next season with Grove Racing, with a one-year deal as the team continues to evaluate young Kiwi Matt Payne.

The opportunity has come as somewhat of a surprise to Holdsworth, with talks starting shortly before the Bathurst 1000 and the deal only struck in the last week, following Chaz Mostert and Holdsworth's stunning win.

Proving how unexpected the full-time return is, Holdsworth had already locked in a full-time job with industrial real estate firm CBRE for 2022.

He isn't abandoning his new career entirely, either, Holdsworth telling Fox Sports that he will combine the real estate role with the GR drive.

"I sort of shut the door, closed the book [on a full-time Supercars drive] six months into this year," said Holdsworth.

"I was chasing opportunities all year and with COVID and everything it was very difficult.

"I spent all year trying to find a career outside of motorsport, and I sort of did for next year. I'm taking up a job with CBRE real estate in the industrial sector.

"That's pretty cool, I don't want to throw that away. They've been good enough to let me go part time with them along with the Grove Racing thing.

"This came out of the blue for me. But I knew in the back of my mind, and certainly once I was at Bathurst, that I've still got what it takes. I've opened the book back up and I don't really want to close it just yet."

Holdsworth added that he's happy with the single-year deal at GR, his role with the team, currently undergoing key ownership and management changes, to help it find direction in the category.

"My focus with this team is to help them develop and use my experience to help them with the direction of the team and iron out a few things," he said.

"I'm not looking beyond 12 months at the moment. I'll just do the best job I can for them. Hopefully we can pull off some great results and improve the cars. I'd like to see this team go from strength to strength."

As for the timing of the deal, Holdsworth said the Bathurst win "didn't hurt", but that talks were underway before that weekend.

"I certainly don't think it hurt," he said.

"I was chatting to those guys before the weekend and they alluded to the fact they were interested in me and wanted to talk after the weekend. Who knows. I think it probably played a little bit of a part to secure it."

shares
comments
WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Previous article

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Supercars

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short

Holdsworth seals full-time Supercars return
Supercars

Holdsworth seals full-time Supercars return

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive
Supercars Supercars

Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Supercars Supercars

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short

Holdsworth seals full-time Supercars return
Supercars Supercars

Holdsworth seals full-time Supercars return

Payne gets 2022 Super2 seat as Supercars door closes
Supercars Supercars

Payne gets 2022 Super2 seat as Supercars door closes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.