Holden’s cheeky response to Ford’s return to Supercars

Holden has issued a cheeky response to Ford's return as an official Supercars manufacturer next season, saying the rival brand looks forward to 'relegating the Mustang to the back of the grid'.

Ford Australia today confirmed that it will link up with Tickford Racing and DJR Team Penske on the design, development, homologation, and then implementation of a brand new Mustang Supercar for 2019.

The deal marks a return to Supercars for Ford, which withdrew all support at the end of the 2015 season.

Holden has responded with a cheeky welcome back message to Ford, saying it looks forward to pitting its dominant new ZB Commodore against the two-door Mustang next year.

“It’s a legendary rivalry on the racetrack, so bring it on,” says Holden Australia’s Executive Director - Marketing Kristian Aquilina.

“The all-new Commodore has won seven of the eight Supercars races this year and Ford’s re-entry is only going to push our teams even harder and make our race cars stronger as we look to take plenty more silverware from our rivals.

"We look forward to relegating the new Mustang to the back of the racetrack!”