Holden unveils wild 1340-horsepower Bathurst concept
Holden has lifted the lid on a futuristic electric-powered concept car that it predicts could lap Mount Panorama in less than 90 seconds.
To celebrate 50 years since the brand's first Bathurst win, GM Holden has developed a futuristic 'Time Attack Concept' car that will take on a simulated lap of the famous Mount Panorama circuit.
The wildly-powerful concept has four electric engines pumping out 1340 horsepower and 3240 Nm of torque, fitted to a carbon fibre and Kevlar body.
The predicted performance figures are a 0-100 km/h time of just 1.25s, a top speed of 480 km/h and a Mount Panorama lap time of 1m29.30s.
To put that into perspective, the current outright lap is a 2m01.567s set in a GT3 car, while Jenson Button lapped the circuit in 1m48s in a McLaren Formula 1 car at a promo event back in 2011.
The Holden concept will actually be built, but only as a 3D printed model, not a functional car.
“The cessation of motor shows in Australia left a hole in our automotive culture in some ways and we lost a forum to showcase our passion and creativity to the Australian public with physical concept cars," said Holden's design director Richard Ferlazzo.
"However, with the realism and detail achievable through modern technology, I felt we could still deliver uniquely Holden concepts via virtual technology and digital media.
“Automotive design and engineering remains a core strength and competitive advantage for Holden and for Australia. The Time Attack Concept racer is an illustration of how we can utilise cutting-edge technology to develop transportation solutions for the future."
FULL TECHNICAL SPECS
Weight:
900 kilograms (without driver)
Performance:
Simulated Mount Panorama Lap Time: 1:29.30
0-100km/h: 1.25 sec
Top Speed: 480km/h
Maximum Lateral G-Force: 6.5G
Maximum Braking G-Force: 6G
Motors:
250kW Axial Flux Permanent Magnet Electric Motor Drives x 4 (Inboard mounted)
Total output – 1000kW (1Megawatt) / 1340HP
3240Nm Total Motor Torque
5000RPM Maximum Revolutions
Enables full programmable Torque Vectoring Traction Control at each corner
Gearboxes:
3-Speed Planetary Automatic Shift Gearboxes x 4
Ratios 1st 2.97:1, 2nd 1.7:1, 3rd 1:1
First gear ratio enables 9620Nm total axle torque at launch
Gearbox casing integrated into Chassis structure
Power Source:
Reconfigurable Graphene Hybrid Power Pack
1MW power output, 90MJ Usable Charge Capacity
Fast Recharge: Fully recharged in 90 seconds (1000kW, 800V, 1250A)
Motor Cooling:
Longitudinal Heat Exchangers x 2
Liquid-to-Gas Phase Change Cooling, low drag, full pass-through
Brakes:
Carbon/Carbon Hydraulic Discs x 4
Electrical Heating of pad and rotor in pits and on out-lap to conserve energy
Full Regenerative capability on all axles, can provide up to 2.0G braking force
Chassis:
Carbon Fibre composite with cellulose Honeycomb Core
Full Integrated safety cell and crash structure, utilising stressed powertrain components
Suspension:
Carbon Fibre Double Wishbone all-round, aerodynamically engineered profiles
Titanium CNC’d Uprights with bushed underbody mounts
Pushrod / bellcrank activated Hydraulic Active Suspension Actuators. Computer controlled programmable ride height adjustment, anti-dive, anti-squat, anti-roll
Electric Power Steering
Body:
Carbon-Fibre/Kevlar Composite panels with Polycarbonate Graphene Coated Upper
Underbody:
Full Carbon Fibre / Kevlar Composite quad-venturi underbody, with flexible co-moulded membranes at Body and Chassis junctions
Underbody is structurally mounted to Suspension uprights at all 4 corners, enabling full aero load to be applied directly to each wheel
Torsional twist capability enables underbody to maintain consistent relationship to ground even with extreme road camber change
Wheels:
310/700 R18 Slick tires all round
Carbon Fibre Composite Rims
Active Wheel Fairings support low drag or brake cooling positions
Wheel Fairing supported by a Kevlar/Elastane woven skin enabling consistent low drag performance whilst supporting full wheel steering and suspension movement
Aerodynamics:
Low Frontal Area with all powertrain components on centre-line in Driver’s frontal area ‘shadow’
Full Active Downforce Generation via Ground Effects technology
Ultra-high Downforce levels achieved via electrically powered Cyclo-gyro fans
Rubber Skirts control air-bleed and enhance Ground Effect
4 Individually controllable Fans accelerate airflow through 4 venturi tunnels to enhance downforce at lower speeds
Fans enable programmable and constantly tuneable centre-of-pressure
Cyclo-gyro fans with actuated blades enabling variable thrust direction and force
Fans powered by 4 Switch Reluctance Motors (SRM), each up to 50kW, 50,000rpm, 92% efficient
Hydraulically actuated variable-position rear wing with air-braking capability
Lift-drag Ratio of underbody aero components in excess of 90:1
Front Lighting:
Active Matrix Laser Units with yellow ‘Endurance’ Tint
Rear Lighting:
LED Matrix display – programmable pixels
Driver Assistance:
Augmented Reality Helmet: 3D graphics projected onto helmet visor to enable graphics overlay in real-time. Essential technical information provided in addition to racing line and braking zone benchmarks.
Integrated full steering wheel inputs to control all mechanical and aerodynamic systems via presets.
Six Point safety harness.
Telemetry and Camera mast to enable constant uplink and data transmission and in-car filming
