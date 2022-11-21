Holden tribute liveries for WAU, Triple Eight

Listen to this article

The most successful brand in Supercars history will make its final appearance in the main game at the Adelaide 500 before the Holdens make way for Chevrolet Camaros next season.

The farewell of the famous Aussie brand comes almost three years after General Motors announced the axing of Holden as a production car manufacturer and two years since there was a factory Holden presence on the Supercars grid.

Adelaide is a fitting venue for the farewell too, given so much manufacturing took place in the northern suburb of Elizabeth.

To celebrate the final appearance of Holdens on the Supercars grid the last two factory teams will sport tribute liveries.

WAU will pay tribute to its long association with the brand which included competing as the Holden Racing Team from 1990 to 2016.

Since losing the primary factory backing the team has continued to field Holdens, however it will defect to Ford for 2023 onwards.

“We are really excited to show off our HRT tribute livery in Adelaide,” team principal Bruce Stewart told the official Supercars website.

"As a team, we want to send Holden and the lion off in the final race in the right manner, and we’re sure the fans are going to love it.

“It’s been a special relationship this team has shared with Holden for over three decades.

“While I can’t give too much away, it will pay homage our history together.

“There’s no mistaking we want to be the last Holden winner in Supercars, and Adelaide is a really fitting place to send it off.”

T8, meanwhile, carried the factory backing from 2017 until the programme was shut down at the end of the 2020 season.

"It’s the last time a Holden vehicle will be on the track in Supercars,” Whincup told the Supercars site.

“We thought it would be fitting to do a livery, and more so in Adelaide as well.

“Adelaide is a big part of the Holden culture, with the plant at Elizabeth a significant part of Holden’s legacy in Australia.

“Those two factors have led to us to do something special, and we’ll reveal that next week in Adelaide."

The Adelaide 500 kicks off on December 1.