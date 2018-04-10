Top marketing boss leaves Holden

Holden's Executive Director of Marketing Mark Harland has left General Motors, following a 20-year career with the company.

The Canadian moved to Australia to take on the top marketing role at GM Holden 16 months ago.

The news of his departure comes less than a week after Holden's confirmation that Holden has shelved its twin-turbo V6 engine plan for its Supercars programme.

It also comes during a serious slump in Holden's sales, automotive media reporting that the brand slipped to 10th on the Aussie sales charts in March, it's lowest ranking since 1948.

That coincides with the move away from local production, the current model Holden Commodore the first to not be built on Australian shores.

Holden Chairman and Managing Director Mark Bernhard thanked Harland for his contribution to the company during a difficult time.

"Mark has brought a fresh perspective to Holden during a difficult period of transition," said Bernhard.

"We thank him for his passion and wish him well on his future endeavours."

Harland sought to be a more visible figure in the Supercars paddock in the early stages of this season, making an appearance at the Adelaide 500 where he emphasised Holden's commitment to the series.

He was also on-hand during the fall-out of the V6 announcement at Symmons Plains at the end of last week.

Harland has been replaced by Kristian Aquilina, who joins the Port Melbourne team after a three-year stint at the top of Holden in New Zealand.

"Under Kristian’s leadership, the Holden brand and sales have continued to strengthen in New Zealand,” added Bernhard.

“Kristian’s understanding of product, marketing, customers and the Australian motoring landscape is second to none. We are looking forward to Kristian advancing the Holden business in Australia.

“We’re passionate about our future and confident that our sales will improve. Marketing is a key part to ensuring this.”