Previous / Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden
Supercars News

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled

The covers have come off the Holden Commodore that Andre Heimgartner will race on his return to Brad Jones Racing.

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The race-winning Kiwi is set to lead the BJR line-up this season, replacing Nick Percat in the #8 entry for the 2022 Supercars season.

It's a return of sorts for Heimgartner, who was drafted in as an enduro driver at the last minute in 2017 for the injured Ash Walsh.

That helped re-launch what was a stalled career, Heimgartner joining Kelly Racing the following season for what would be a four-year stint.

Heimgartner won't just take over Walkinshaw-bound Percat's number for the 2022 season, but will also carry over the major backing from R&J Batteries.

“To be joining forces with such a legendary team and sponsors is an amazing opportunity and challenge I am really looking forward to," said Heimgartner, who joins on a multi-year deal.

"I can’t wait for the year ahead and much more success to come.

“Knowing BJR is going to be my home for the long-term is very exciting. The team has such a great vibe. They are one of the most established teams in the business, but the feeling is really one of a big family unit.

"I’ve felt so welcomed already and to have the whole team at R&J Batteries right behind me has been fantastic.”

Team owner Brad Jones welcomed both his new driver to the team and the continuation of the relationship with R&J Batteries.

“Andre is a familiar face with the BJR team and I’m extremely excited to have him on board, full-time, for the 2022 season and beyond," said Jones.

“It’s also brilliant to be extending our relationship with R&J Batteries. Their continued support has been exceptional and I’m very excited for what’s to come in 2022 and maintain this strong partnership together.”

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden
Previous article

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden
