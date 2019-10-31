Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Heimgartner confirmed for 2020 Kelly Mustang seat

Heimgartner confirmed for 2020 Kelly Mustang seat
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 7:08 PM

Andre Heimgartner will drive a Kelly Racing Mustang for the 2020 Supercars season, it's been confirmed.

The news hardly comes as a shock, the quick Kiwi having been expected to fill the second seat alongside Rick Kelly ever since the Ford announcement was made.

Now it's official, the 24-year-old inking a multi-year deal with the team as it heads into its new Mustang era.

“It is great to have Andre locked away for the future and ensures that we have a strong line-up across our two Mustangs for 2020," said KR boss Todd Kelly. 

"It is important that we future-proof the team and, at only 24, Andre has many years of driving ahead of him.

“In the last two years, it has been terrific to witness first-hand Andre’s development as a driver and with the opportunities ahead next year there’s no doubt that he’ll be highly competitive in a Mustang.”

Next season with be Heimgartner's third with the team, having joined after single-year stints at the now defunct Super Black and LD Motorsport outfits in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

He's now looking forward to paying back the faith the Kellys have shown in him.

“Kelly Racing backed me to return to Supercars, and it’s fantastic to lock down the future and continue this journey together," he said. 

"It was always my preference to stick by the team that has supported me and the opportunities for next year are really the icing on the cake.

“The change to the Ford Mustang for next year, and working with Ford Performance, has everyone in the team excited, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.

“That said, I have an important job to finish off this season on a high after a challenging couple of events, and with our recent pace, feel we can be in a strong position at both Sandown and Newcastle."

The Heimgartner news also makes it official that both Garry Jacobson and Simona de Silvestro will leave at the end of this current campaign.

“Kelly Racing would like thank Simona de Silvestro for her commitment and contribution to the team over the last three seasons, and Garry Jacobson, who joined the team at the start of the 2019 season and has also been a terrific team player,” said Todd Kelly. 

“Both Simona and Garry are great drivers, and we wish them all the best for their future.”

Jacobson is expected to join Matt Stone Racing for next season, either as a full-time primary or a shared entry deal, while de Silvestro's Supercars future is still up in the air.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Andre Heimgartner
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

