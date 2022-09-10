Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock
Supercars / Pukekohe News

Heimgartner rates home podium over victory

Andre Heimgartner says his second place on home soil today at Pukekohe trumps his maiden Supercars victory.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Heimgartner rates home podium over victory
Listen to this article

The Brad Jones Racing driver was the best-placed Kiwi in today's opening race of the Auckland SuperSprint, finishing second to Will Davison.

That made him the fifth Kiwi to finish on the podium on home soil along with Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Greg Murphy and Fabian Coulthard.

The result drew a spirited reaction from the home crowd, particularly given this is the final Supercars round at Pukekohe Park before the circuit closes down early next year.

"It was funny. I was happy I came second but [the fans] were acting like I won the race." said Heimgartner.

"It was cool to see that. I can only imagine what it would be like if we actually won the race what it would be like.

"As a young kid, being on the other side of that, and then having them cheer for you, it's a pretty awesome feeling."

The fan reaction during the post-race celebrations were so special for Heimgartner that he admitted it was a better feeling than his maiden Supercars race win at The Bend last year.

"I'd probably say it was better," he said. "The reaction at The Bend... you know, you don't get a crowd like that at The Bend.

"To do well in front of my fellow countrymen is pretty awesome. I would probably say that was better than the win."

Heimgartner came under pressure late in the race after a safety car put a speedy Cam Waters right on his tail.

Fending off Waters in the five-lap dash to the flag meant Heimgartner was unable to put any real pressure on leader Davison.

"I was just doing my thing, looking after the gaps and the tyres and hoping to push for the last six laps," he said.

"The safety car puts you out of the rhythm and I knew Cam doesn't waste time, so I was pretty wary of not getting caught up and going backwards at the safety car. At the same time I wanted to try and attack Will but I couldn't quite get there."

The second place does put Heimgartner well in contention for the Jason Richards Trophy.

That would be a fitting outcome given both Heimgartner's nationality and the fact he races the #8 BJR entry formerly raced by Richards.

"It's pretty special," he said. "I'm driving car #8 which he drove as well and for the team that he drove for. And being a Kiwi – I guess you could say it would mean a lot to everyone in our team."

shares
comments
McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock
Previous article

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock Pukekohe
Supercars

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution Pukekohe
Supercars

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Andre Heimgartner More from
Andre Heimgartner
More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round
Supercars

More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round

Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000 Bathurst
Supercars

Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled
Supercars

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled

Brad Jones Racing More from
Brad Jones Racing
Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut Bathurst
Supercars

Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out Darwin
Supercars

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out

Latest news

Heimgartner rates home podium over victory
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner rates home podium over victory

Andre Heimgartner says his second place on home soil today at Pukekohe trumps his maiden Supercars victory.

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock

Scott McLaughlin looks set to return to the Supercars paddock for the first time since his IndyCar shift later this year.

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution
Supercars Supercars

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution

An otherwise dominant Will Davison survived a late safety car to claim victory in the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Auckland Supercars: Waters pips Davison for pole
Supercars Supercars

Auckland Supercars: Waters pips Davison for pole

Cam Waters pipped Will Davison to lead an all-Mustang front row in qualifying for the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.