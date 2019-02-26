Heimgartner Nissan revealed ahead of Supercars opener

The Kiwi will be backed by Plus Fitness for a second year running, heading into Kelly Racing's post-Nissan Motorsport era with a tweaked livery on his Altima.

The fresh look includes significant branding for Aussie whisky brand Ned, which takes up the entire bonnet.

“I’m very excited for the 2019 season, and I can’t wait to hit the track in the new-look Plus Fitness Nissan,” said Andre Heimgartner.

“This is one of the best looking cars I’ve ever raced, but we all know that the best looking racecars are fast ones, and that is where our focus is at.

“Adelaide is such a special race track. It has all of its Formula 1 history, and has a very rich Supercars past too. It’s one of those races that everyone wants to win, and being the start of the new season, a good result here can kick start your year.”

Heimgartner finished second-best of the four Altimas last season in the final standings, behind Rick Kelly but ahead of Michael Caruso and Simona de Silvestro.

He's teamed up with Kelly and de Silvestro again this year, while rookie Garry Jacobson joins the squad as a replacement for Caruso.

Andre Heimgartner, Kelly Racing Photo by: Kelly Racing