Heated exchange between Brown, Winterbottom

Brown's Erebus Holden was destroyed on the opening lap of the race in a scary impact with the wall on pit entry.

The crash was the result of contact with Winterbottom through the high-speed Turn 9/10/11 complex.

There were initially concerns over Brown's health as medical crews attended to him trackside. However it was later confirmed that he had been badly winded but was otherwise okay.

However the damage could be terminal for the car itself, and could complicate Erebus' plans to run a wildcard at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Speaking to Fox Sports after returning to the garage, Brown claimed Winterbottom pushed him off as retribution for earlier contact, as well as describing the crash as the biggest of his career.

"Winterbottom wasn't happy from the corner before and put me off," said Brown.

"That was the biggest hit I've ever had. Some of them you're not too bothered about but that was a pretty big hit.

"Going in at that speed I knew I was screwed, going to hit the side of wall. I got out of the car, I was pretty badly winded. But I'm feeling alright now. Just a bit sore on my left side.

"It's pretty disappointing. Everyone goes two wide through here and knows what the consequences are if you put someone off like that. Look what he did. I hope he comes down and says something."

Winterbottom did make his way to the Erebus garage after the race which led to a heated exchange with Brown and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

Ryan was seen physically pushing Winterbottom away several times as Winterbottom and Brown looked to argue over the clash.

By that point Winterbottom – who copped a drive-through penalty for the contact during the race – had already had his say on TV.

He claimed the contact wasn't intentional, although did reference the earlier contact with Brown.

"It looks bad on footage when someone ends up like that," he said.

"Unfortunately with the footage, it doesn’t show the Turn 4 getting hit, Turn 6 getting hit, Turn 9 getting hit, the concertina, and everything going on to get there.

“I feel like his front wheel hit my back and lifted, it was not intentional at all, it’s a bad visual to watch.

“It’s always hindsight isn’t it? Unfortunately for him, I can see why he would be angry, and disappointed.

“I got a drive-through. It’s hard when someone is not side-by-side, they’re a little bit different. You cop it, I’m glad he is okay, and that’s the main thing.”

When asked about Brown wanting to talk about the crash, Winterbottom said: “He can [have a chat] if he wants, obviously they can. I saw there was a few of them in pit lane carrying on a bit, but nothing is intentional in this sport.

"You race hard. It doesn’t show me getting drilled at the hairpin by him, and Turn 6 getting drilled by him, but it shows the aftermath, that’s what looks bad."