Supercars / Breaking news

Hazelwood to replace Slade at BJR for 2020 Supercars season

Hazelwood to replace Slade at BJR for 2020 Supercars season
By:
Nov 27, 2019, 4:04 AM

Todd Hazelwood will replace Tim Slade at Brad Jones Racing for the 2020 Supercars season.

The 24-year-old will join a four-car BJR line-up alongside Nick Percat, Macauley Jones and Jack Smith.

The deal comes off the back of a two-year main game stint as a single Matt Stone Racing entry, which started a year after Hazelwood and MSR secured the Super2 title together.

It's also a return of sorts, Hazelwood having teamed up with Tim Blanchard for the enduros back in 2017 – which included the infamous Sandown rollover.

“I am very proud to announce that I will be racing for Brad Jones Racing in 2020," said Hazelwood.

"This is an amazing opportunity for me, and I’d like to thank Brad [Jones], Kim [Jones] and the team for believing in my ability and seeing the value in what I can bring to the side. This is the next step in my career, and I’ll be giving it everything I have.

“I’m looking forward to the future and what we can all achieve working together. I can’t wait to start preparing for the year ahead and line up on the grid come Adelaide with the BJR crew.”

Brad Jones added: “I have known Todd since he was a junior go-karter and I have watched him develop over the last 10 years. I’m excited at the prospect of him joining BJR. He is a Super2 champion and heading into his third year in the main game.

"I feel like we will be in a good position to fight for podiums moving forward.”

Hazelwood has long been linked to a BJR move, the deal all but made official on Sunday evening when Slade, fresh from finishing third in Newcastle, announced that he won't be with the team for 2020.

The two-time Supercars race winner is likely to end up in a top enduro drive, which would be complimented with an overseas GT programme.

MSR, meanwhile, will expand to two cars, with the expected driver line-up including Garry Jacobson in one Holden, and two drivers sharing the second, Kurt Kostecki and Zane Goddard touted as candidates. 

Youlden calls time on Supercars career

Youlden calls time on Supercars career
Series Supercars
Drivers Tim Slade , Todd Hazelwood
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Hazelwood to replace Slade at BJR for 2020 Supercars season
VASC

Hazelwood to replace Slade at BJR for 2020 Supercars season

Youlden calls time on Supercars career
VASC

Youlden calls time on Supercars career

Walkinshaw: We can win with Mostert
VASC

Walkinshaw: We can win with Mostert

Mostert's Holden Supercars switch confirmed
VASC

Mostert's Holden Supercars switch confirmed

Van Gisbergen wins Barry Sheene Medal
VASC

Van Gisbergen wins Barry Sheene Medal

