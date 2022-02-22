Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Supercars News

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps

TCR race winner Jay Hanson cut his first main game Supercars laps with Erebus Motorsport at Winton today.

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The highly-rated teenager will kick off his Supercars career this year as part of the Erebus Academy system.

That includes a programme in the second-tier Super2 series with the Erebus-aligned Image Racing squad, which will dovetail with his TCR Australia commitments.

Hanson tasted Supercars hardware for the first time at Winton yesterday when he cut 30 laps in his Image Racing Holden.

However that running was hampered by power steering issues.

Today he drove a main game car for the first time, enjoying a stint in Will Brown's #9 Holden as part of the pre-season test.

"That was bloody crazy," said Hanson. "Honestly, I've only ever done 30 laps in a Super2 car and [Erebus CEO Barry Ryan] says, 'do you want to have a go in Will Brown's car?'.

"I was honestly probably shitting myself a little bit. I didn't really know what to expect. I haven't had a lot of experience in a Supercar at all.

"But it was absolutely awesome. I'm not going to forget that for a lifetime."

Hanson will return to his Super2 car for more testing tomorrow.

"We had a few little dramas with the car [on Monday] which the boys have sorted out," he said. "We'll push on tomorrow for a full test day. I'm sure I'm going to be wrecked by the end of it."

Erebus has run five drivers today, with Bathurst co-driver Jack Perkins also spending time in Brown's car. Brodie Kostecki was joined by his Bathurst partner David Russell in the #99.

Erebus wasn't the only team to cycle through more than its primary drivers during today's sole pre-season outing for the Melbourne teams. 

Walkinshaw Andretti United also gave co-drivers Fabian Coulthard and Warren Luff laps, while Team 18 co-drivers Michael Caruso and James Golding were on hand for the test too.

Like with last week's Queensland Raceway test there has been no publicly available live timing.

The last team to test ahead of the new season is PremiAir Racing, which will hit Queensland Raceway tomorrow. 

The 2022 Supercars season will kick off on March 4-6 at Sydney Motorsport Park. 

shares
comments
Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Previous article

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Supercars

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive

Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens
Supercars

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Supercars

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Latest news

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Supercars Supercars

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive

Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.