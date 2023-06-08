Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery

Subscribe
Grove Racing pulled the covers of its latest Indigenous round livery ahead of the Darwin Triple Crown.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Darwin will once again host the official Indigenous round for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Grove Racing is among the teams to have unveiled their special liveries, pulling the covers off its First Nations-inspired Ford Mustangs.

The Penrite cars were unveiled alongside Troy Herfoss' Honda, which will also run an Indigenous livery for the Australian Superbike Championship races in Darwin.

The one-off look for the cars and bike was based on artwork from Lorraine Kabbindi White, a former educator at Melbourne Indigenous Transition School, through MITS's association with Grove Racing.

The artwork featured is 'Ankung Kunred - Wild Honey Country' and 'Modjarrki - Freshwater Crocodile'.

As part of the Indigenous round livery, Grove Racing is also auctioning off a number of items to raise funds for the MITS. A similar auction last year raised $44,000.

“The partnership with Grove/Penrite Racing is one which we are very proud of here at MITS and we are delighted to be partnering with them again in 2023," said MITS CEO Edward Tudor.

"This is now the second year that Penrite/Grove have partnered with MITS, after an enormously successful campaign in 2022, which raised an incredible $40,000 for our school.

"To put this into perspective, this supports three young students to attend our school and boarding programme for a year.

"The 2023 car and bike livery look incredible once again. It is a really special way to celebrate our students’ unique cultures, bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together to learn more about each other.

"The relationship with Penrite/Grove now goes well beyond the Darwin Triple Crown Indigenous Round, and that is what is so meaningful to us at MITS. Their support is generous and genuine – through fundraising, speaking to our students, showcasing and celebrating their cultures and welcoming them into their headquarters."

Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi added: “It is fantastic to launch this livery among our partners, the Grove family and MITS. We are supporting MITS again this year and to see Lorraine’s artwork on our Penrite Mustangs is something quite special.

"I think they look awesome, and I am looking forward to seeing them racing at Hidden Valley.”

 

 

 

