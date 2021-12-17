Grove Racing to run two Penrite cars

The team has now locked in its 2022 driver line-up, veteran Lee Holdsworth to line up alongside David Reynolds.

Holdsworth will replace Brad Jones Racing-bound Andre Heimgartner, as GR continues to evaluate teenager Matt Payne ahead of a possible promotion in 2023.

The Holdsworth deal will also see Penrite increase its backing at GR for the 2022 season.

Having only taken naming rights on Reynolds' car for the 2021 season, the Australian-owned oil company is set to back both Reynolds and Holdsworth next year.

The brand has taken total naming rights of a two-car team before, Erebus Motorsport running under the Penrite Racing banner with Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Penrite then followed Reynolds to GR when he made a sensational defection ahead of the 2021 campaign.