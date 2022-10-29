Gold Coast Supercars: Reynolds takes shock pole

Listen to this article

The Grove Racing driver was just fifth fastest in regular qualifying, but proved to be unstoppable in the single-lap dash for pole.

He clocked a remarkable 1m10.431s on his lap, that time proving impossible for the likes of James Courtney, Will Davison, Brodie Kostecki, Chaz Mostert and even Shane van Gisbergen to run down.

Underlining Reynolds rapid pace was the four-tenths gap back to second-placed van Gisbergen.

This is his second pole of the season and follows a heartbreaking Bathurst 1000 where his car was badly damaged in a fifth-lap crash.

"That was probably one of the best laps I've done in my life," said Reynolds. "There's no way I could repeat that, so don't ask me to do it again.

"My car hooked up and it gave me the time. When came across the line I couldn't believe it when I saw a 10.4.

"It's unbelievable for the team, they've done a good to repair the car after Bathurst. It's a nice reward for them."

Cam Waters made up six spots compared to qualifying to end up third where he'll share the second row with Chaz Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale was another big mover, going from 10th to fifth compared to qualifying, followed by Tickford pair Thomas Randle and James Courtney.

Three drivers had their laps wiped by kerb strikes, Kostecki, Davison and Andre Heimgartner to starts eight, ninth and 10th.

The first of two 250-kilometre races kicks off at 3:45pm local time.