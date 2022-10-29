Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops crash-affected qualifying Next / Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory
Supercars / Surfers Paradise Qualifying report

Gold Coast Supercars: Reynolds takes shock pole

David Reynolds stunned the Supercars field to score pole for the opening race on the Gold Coast by four-tenths of a second.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gold Coast Supercars: Reynolds takes shock pole
Listen to this article

The Grove Racing driver was just fifth fastest in regular qualifying, but proved to be unstoppable in the single-lap dash for pole.

He clocked a remarkable 1m10.431s on his lap, that time proving impossible for the likes of James Courtney, Will Davison, Brodie Kostecki, Chaz Mostert and even Shane van Gisbergen to run down.

Underlining Reynolds rapid pace was the four-tenths gap back to second-placed van Gisbergen.

This is his second pole of the season and follows a heartbreaking Bathurst 1000 where his car was badly damaged in a fifth-lap crash.

"That was probably one of the best laps I've done in my life," said Reynolds. "There's no way I could repeat that, so don't ask me to do it again.

"My car hooked up and it gave me the time. When came across the line I couldn't believe it when I saw a 10.4.

"It's unbelievable for the team, they've done a good to repair the car after Bathurst. It's a nice reward for them."

Cam Waters made up six spots compared to qualifying to end up third where he'll share the second row with Chaz Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale was another big mover, going from 10th to fifth compared to qualifying, followed by Tickford pair Thomas Randle and James Courtney.

Three drivers had their laps wiped by kerb strikes, Kostecki, Davison and Andre Heimgartner to starts eight, ninth and 10th.

The first of two 250-kilometre races kicks off at 3:45pm local time.

 

shares
comments
Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops crash-affected qualifying
Previous article

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops crash-affected qualifying
Next article

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert raced with injured shoulder Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
General General

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy

Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in the FIA Motorsport Games F4 Cup race at Paul Ricard.

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Mostert raced with injured shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Chaz Mostert was nursing an injured shoulder during today's Supercars race on the Gold Coast.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.