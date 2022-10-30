Gold Coast Supercars: Provisional pole for van Gisbergen

Listen to this article

For the second day running the Kiwi was unstoppable in the 20-minute session, although this time he did face some stiff competition from Will Davison.

The Shell Ford driver set a formidable benchmark for van Gisbergen with a 1m10.283s, the fastest lap of the weekend to that point, with six minutes to go.

But van Gisbergen was up to the challenge, jumping Davison with a 1m10.263s on his final run.

That means he'll be the last car out in the Top 10 Shootout that will determine the first five rows of the grid.

Saturday polesitter David Reynolds was right in the game as well, the Grove Racing driver less than three-hundredths off the pace in third.

Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert both comfortably made the Shootout cut, while Scott Pye was sixth fastest despite a run-in with teammate Mark Winterbottom on one of his laps.

Thomas Randle banked his second Shootout berth of the weekend with the eighth fastest time ahead of Brodie Kostecki.

Gold Coast local Broc Feeney had looked set to make the Shootout as the clocked ticked down, only for James Golding, on his third push lap, to sneak into 10th place right at the flag.

That sealed a first Shootout appearance for both Golding and his PremiAir Racing squad.

Feeney will therefore start 11th, while other big names to miss the Shootout included James Courtney (16th) and Nick Percat (19th).

Andre Heimgartner, meanwhile, will start way down in 20th after a tough session that included baulking van Gisbergen just after the midway point.

The Top 10 Shootout kicks off at 11:35am local time.