Gold Coast return for Stadium Super Trucks confirmed
The new-look Stadium Super Trucks will return to competition on Australian soil at this year's Gold Coast 600.
Since news of a peace deal between the Stadium Super Trucks and the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport first broke there have been rumours of a Gold Coast berth this October.
That's now been confirmed by Supercars, with the trucks locked in for the GC both this year and 2020.
The Gold Coast return will come a year after the spat between SST and CAMS first went public, thanks to the trucks being dropped from the 2018 GC600 schedule at the last minute.
The Stadium Super Trucks are set to feature at as many as eight Supercars rounds next year, with the Adelaide 500 and Gold Coast 600 already locked in.
Davison details costly air box fire
Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut
