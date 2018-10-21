Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Qualifying report

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen secures provisional Sunday pole

shares
comments
Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen secures provisional Sunday pole
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
26m ago

Shane van Gisbergen will run last in today's Top 10 Shootout on the Gold Coast after topping regular qualifying.

The Kiwi's 1m10.193s came midway through the 20-minute session, van Gisbergen able to set-and-forget thanks to the time being so far clear of the rest of the field.

That meant he could sit out the final runs comfortable he was guaranteed a Top 10 Shootout spot, the time holding on for top spot anyway as chief rival Scott McLaughlin fell 0.13s short on his final attempt.

Unlike his teammate Jamie Whincup did make a final run, improving to a 1m10.444s to secure third in the order despite complaining of a power steering issue.

Whincup was followed by Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes, who made amends for missing the Shootout yesterday with P4.

Race 1 winner Chaz Mostert used three sets of tyres to book his Shootout berth in fifth, followed by Walkinshaw pair James Courtney and Scott Pye.

David Reynolds was eighth, Tim Slade ninth, and Cam Waters the last driver to get into the Shootout.

Fabian Coulthard was the unlucky driver on the Top 10 bubble, the Penske driver missing the first part of the session with an engine problem and then going 11th fastest when he did finally get out.

Next Supercars article
Moffat handed Porsche race ban for 'physical abuse'

Previous article

Moffat handed Porsche race ban for 'physical abuse'
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Red Bull won't let Ricciardo test 2018 Renault United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull won't let Ricciardo test 2018 Renault

6h ago
US GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to pole by 0.061s Article
Formula 1

US GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to pole by 0.061s

Verstappen Article
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" by freak suspension breakage

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Oct 6, 2018
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Oct 3, 2018

News in depth
Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen secures provisional Sunday pole
Supercars

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen secures provisional Sunday pole

Moffat handed Porsche race ban for 'physical abuse'
Porsche

Moffat handed Porsche race ban for 'physical abuse'

Penske unapologetic for Coulthard sacrifice
Supercars

Penske unapologetic for Coulthard sacrifice

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.