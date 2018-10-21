Sign in
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Qualifying report

Gold Coast 600: Reynolds on pole, McLaughlin loses lap

Gold Coast 600: Reynolds on pole, McLaughlin loses lap
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
34m ago

David Reynolds made a seven-spot gain in the Top 10 Shootout to secure pole on the Gold Coast, while points leader Scott McLaughlin had his time wiped for a kerb strike.

Reynolds was just eighth quickest in regular qualifying, but a clean 1m10.697s lap on good rubber helped him charge up the leaderboard.

His cause was further helped by the likes of McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup both using too much kerb on their laps and having their times disqualified, provisional polesitter Shane van Gisbergen then playing it safe on his lap to help Reynolds take his third pole from the Season of Endurance.

“I was pretty nervous, we might have got a bit lucky there with a few kerb strikes,” he said.

“But I put a good lap together, I was 90 per cent through Turn 1 and did a good job for the rest of the lap.

“The car in qualifying wasn’t the best, but we went back to the set-up we had yesterday and it transformed the car.”

Yesterday's race winner finished up second despite running on older tyres, followed by van Gisbergen, who admitted he went conservative after hearing title rival McLaughlin had been hit with a kerb strike.

“I hate driving like that,” said the Kiwi.

“On the way out they said Scott and Jamie had a kerb hop and [engineer Grant McPherson] has a way with words, when he spoke it was simply just ‘don’t stuff up'.

“So I under-drove like hell, I think we were the last car through the chicane, I just made sure I stayed within the lines and just did an average lap.

“It sucks, I wanted to go hard, but I put on a safe one and we’re in the hunt and that’s good.

“The sensors are the same for everyone, but you just don’t where they are.”

Lowndes was fourth, followed by Walkinshaw pair Scott Pye and James Courtney who reversed their order compared to regular qualifying.

Cam Waters was seventh, followed by the trio of drivers who were disqualified – McLaughlin, Whincup, and Tim Slade.

“It was a mistake on my part. I wasn’t as hungry there yesterday and I tried a bit more and obviously overstepped the mark,” said McLaughlin.

“It’s disappointing because the car felt really good, but that’s good for the race.”

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.6976  
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'10.7085 0.0109
3 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.7148 0.0172
4 888 New Zealand Steven Richards
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.7370 0.0394
5 2 Australia Warren Luff
Australia Scott Pye 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.7985 0.1009
6 25 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.8044 0.1068
7 6 Australia David Russell
Australia Cameron Waters 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'11.0727 0.3751
8 17 France Alexandre Prémat
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		Ford Falcon FG X    
9 1 Australia Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell 		Holden Commodore ZB    
10 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB    
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
Andrew van Leeuwen
Qualifying report

