Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

The Surfers Paradise street circuit was meant to host the 2021 season finale, however it won't appear on the revised schedule that will be formally unveiled early next week.

The six-day Super Bathurst event, combining the Bathurst 1000 with elements of the Bathurst International, is widely tipped to take over the season-closing slot.

The Gold Coast cancellation comes as little surprise, a street circuit build long seen as an impossible financial risk under the constant threat of lockdowns.

It's the second year running the famous street race has been called off due to the global health crisis.

However the Gold Coast event is expected to be back on the 2022 schedule.