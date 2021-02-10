Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role

shares
comments
Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role
By:

Glenn Seton will return to the Supercars paddock this season in a race engineer role with Matt Stone Racing.

The two-time Australian Touring Car Champion and Supercars Hall of Famer will engineer the FG Ford Falcon campaigned by MSR part-owner Jason Gomersall in Super3.

According to Seton the ex-Stone Brothers Racing car is familiar territory, given he raced a Project Blueprint-spec SBR car alongside James Courtney at the enduros in 2006.

The role also extends Seton's long association with the Ford brand, which includes his father Bo Seton winning at Bathurst in 1965 in a Cortina.

“Naturally the car I am working on is from my era of racing," he said.

"It is a Project Blueprint-spec car which has the live differential rear and is the same one that I raced my whole career.

“It’s always good to come back to Ford, as between myself and my dad’s career we have spent majority of our time racing in Ford cars.”

“To continue supporting the Ford badge and to be here, helping out Jason, and to be a part of MSR’s support programme is really exciting.”

Seton's son Aaron will also be part of MSR's programme this season, driving the squad's Super2 entry.

Sheldon Auhl was set to engineer Seton's VF Commodore for the entire season, however has found himself temporarily unable to travel from his Perth base due to border uncertainty and the impending birth of his first child.

As a result veteran Supercars racer Dean Canto will step in as Seton's engineer for both the pre-season test at the season opener at Bathurst later this month.

Auhl is expected to return from Round 2 at Winton onwards, with Canto to continue working on MSR's second Super3 entry driven by Chris Smerdon.

MSR pulled the covers off its two main game cars earlier today, with Zane Goddard carrying over the Yellow Cover look used by Garry Jacobson last year, and Jake Kostecki continuing in Unit colours.

Related video

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

Previous article

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

19min
2
Formula 1

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

12h
3
Formula 1

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

1d
4
FIA F3

American F3 ace Logan Sargeant eyes sportscar switch

12h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

20h
Latest news
Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role
Supercars

Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role

1h
'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

5h
DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs
Supercars

DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs

Feb 9, 2021
Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal
Supercars

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

Feb 9, 2021
Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch
Supercars

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch

Feb 8, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars / Breaking news

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

American F3 ace Logan Sargeant eyes sportscar switch
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

American F3 ace Logan Sargeant eyes sportscar switch

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

Why Matsushita's Super Formula seat hangs in the balance
Super Formula Super Formula / Analysis

Why Matsushita's Super Formula seat hangs in the balance

Latest news

Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.