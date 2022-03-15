Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000
Supercars News

Gen3 Supercars to test at Symmons Plains

The Gen3 Supercars will take part in a proper test at Symmons Plains in the week following the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gen3 Supercars to test at Symmons Plains
Listen to this article

Supercars has already confirmed the revised prototypes will be in action at the Launceston circuit across the Tasmania SuperSprint weekend.

Marcos Ambrose and Garth Tander will drive the Ford and Chevrolet respectively in a series of demo and passenger ride runs from Friday to Sunday.

However i's now clear the running will continue on the Monday and Tuesday with two days of proper testing.

It will be the first full-blown test to be held outside of Queensland Raceway, after running at Winton last month was cancelled so the cars could undergo ergonomic and mechanical changes.

The driver line-up for the test isn't entirely clear, however Mark Winterbottom is understood to be driving the Camaro.

As revealed by Motorport.com last week, Gen3 testing will then move to Phillip Island on the week following the Australian Grand Prix.

Once again running is set to take place on the Monday and the Tuesday.

There is a shakedown for the Gen3 cars at Queensland Raceway planned for this Thursday, however it appears the Mustang may be sidelined due to partial factory closures at Dick Johnson Racing because of some positive COVID-19 cases.

Both DJR and Triple Eight are understood to have faced some COVID-related hurdles since staff returned from the Sydney SuperNight early last week.

A spokesperson told Motorsport.com last week that preparations for Tasmania wouldn't be affected, however it now appears work on the Gen3 Mustang has in fact been impacted.

Both prototypes have been fitted with a mechanical gear shift system and undergone changes to the control chassis to improve ergonomics for taller drivers since they last ran.

shares
comments
Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000
Previous article

Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000 Bathurst
Supercars

Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000

Coulthard seals TCR Australia return Phillip Island
TCR Australia

Coulthard seals TCR Australia return

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Gen3 Supercars to test at Symmons Plains
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Supercars to test at Symmons Plains

Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000

Ambrose, Tander to sample Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Ambrose, Tander to sample Gen3 Supercars

Phillip Island to host Gen3 Supercars test
Supercars Supercars

Phillip Island to host Gen3 Supercars test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.