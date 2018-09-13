Gallery: Retro Supercars liveries
Take a look through all of the retro liveries being run by Supercars teams at Sandown this weekend.
DJR Team Penske
Photo by: Dick Johnson Racing
Having been Retro Round misers last year, DJR Team Penske knocked it out of the park this time around. The iconic red-with-gold-wheels is a stunning tip of the cap to the all-conquering DJR Sierras from 1988.
Erebus Motorsport – David Reynolds/Luke Youlden
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport
Off the back of its 2017 Bathurst triumph, Erebus has tapped into the giant-killing privateer spirit and paid tribute to the Chickadee Commodore that took Allan Grice and Graeme Bailey to Mount Panorama glory in '86.
Erebus Motorsport – Anton De Pasquale/Will Brown
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport
The second Erebus car will run a different Bailey livery, honouring the chicken farmer's Class C win at the '82 Sandown 500 in a Toyota Celica.
23Red Racing
Photo by: 23 Red Racing
The single-car Ford outfit has opted for a classic cream colour scheme for brother Will and Alex Davison.
Garry Rogers Motorsport – Garth Tander/Chris Pither
Photo by: Garry Rogers Motorsport
The crew at GRM are the undisputed kings of Retro Round. This year the star attraction is a tribute to the Holden Torana that Garry raced at Bathurst in '78.
Garry Rogers Motorsport – James Golding/Richard Muscat
Photo by: Garry Rogers Motorsport
The second GRM car is based on the VH Commodore that Garry built in his car yard and then raced at Bathurst in '83.
Team 18
Photo by: Team 18
Team 18 is honouring Holden's first Bathurst winner, the Wyong Motors Monaro driven by Bruce McPhee 50 years ago.
Tickford Racing
Photo by: Tickford
Just one of Tickford's four cars is running a retro livery. Chaz Mostert and James Moffat's Supercheap Ford has been given the full 2004 treatment, a nod to Steve Ellery. Just quietly, the retro version looks significantly better than the regular Supercheap livery...
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Photo by: Daniel Kalisz
The former factory Holden squad has paid tribute to Mark Skaife's final year at HRT and gone with this neat 2008-style look.
Brad Jones Racing – Tim Slade/Ash Walsh
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
To honour close family friend Bob Jane, the Jones brothers have gone with a tribute to Jane's famous HQ Monaro sports sedan.
Brad Jones Racing – Tim Blanchard/Dale Wood
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
One of the coolest paint schemes in the field. The Benson & Hedges look is a neat recreation of the BMW that Blanchard's father John raced in the Australian Touring Car Championship back in '93.
Nissan Motorsport – Simona de Silvestro/Alex Rullo
Photo by: Nissan Motorsports
Rather than a specific throwback, Nissan has opted for a clean 1960s look for the de Silvestro/Rullo Altima.
Nissan Motorsport – Rick Kelly/Garry Jacobson
Photo by: Nissan Motorsports
How can you not love a Castrol livery? The #15 Altima's old school look comes from 2002, when the oils giant backed the Perkins Engineering Holdens for Larry Perkins, Russell Ingall, and Steve Richards.
