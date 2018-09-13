Gallery: Retro Supercars liveries

DJR Team Penske 1 / 13 Photo by: Dick Johnson Racing Having been Retro Round misers last year, DJR Team Penske knocked it out of the park this time around. The iconic red-with-gold-wheels is a stunning tip of the cap to the all-conquering DJR Sierras from 1988.

Erebus Motorsport – David Reynolds/Luke Youlden 2 / 13 Photo by: Erebus Motorsport Off the back of its 2017 Bathurst triumph, Erebus has tapped into the giant-killing privateer spirit and paid tribute to the Chickadee Commodore that took Allan Grice and Graeme Bailey to Mount Panorama glory in '86.

Erebus Motorsport – Anton De Pasquale/Will Brown 3 / 13 Photo by: Erebus Motorsport The second Erebus car will run a different Bailey livery, honouring the chicken farmer's Class C win at the '82 Sandown 500 in a Toyota Celica.

23Red Racing 4 / 13 Photo by: 23 Red Racing The single-car Ford outfit has opted for a classic cream colour scheme for brother Will and Alex Davison.

Garry Rogers Motorsport – Garth Tander/Chris Pither 5 / 13 Photo by: Garry Rogers Motorsport The crew at GRM are the undisputed kings of Retro Round. This year the star attraction is a tribute to the Holden Torana that Garry raced at Bathurst in '78.

Garry Rogers Motorsport – James Golding/Richard Muscat 6 / 13 Photo by: Garry Rogers Motorsport The second GRM car is based on the VH Commodore that Garry built in his car yard and then raced at Bathurst in '83.

Team 18 7 / 13 Photo by: Team 18 Team 18 is honouring Holden's first Bathurst winner, the Wyong Motors Monaro driven by Bruce McPhee 50 years ago.

Tickford Racing 8 / 13 Photo by: Tickford Just one of Tickford's four cars is running a retro livery. Chaz Mostert and James Moffat's Supercheap Ford has been given the full 2004 treatment, a nod to Steve Ellery. Just quietly, the retro version looks significantly better than the regular Supercheap livery...

Walkinshaw Andretti United 9 / 13 Photo by: Daniel Kalisz The former factory Holden squad has paid tribute to Mark Skaife's final year at HRT and gone with this neat 2008-style look.

Brad Jones Racing – Tim Slade/Ash Walsh 10 / 13 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing To honour close family friend Bob Jane, the Jones brothers have gone with a tribute to Jane's famous HQ Monaro sports sedan.

Brad Jones Racing – Tim Blanchard/Dale Wood 11 / 13 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing One of the coolest paint schemes in the field. The Benson & Hedges look is a neat recreation of the BMW that Blanchard's father John raced in the Australian Touring Car Championship back in '93.

Nissan Motorsport – Simona de Silvestro/Alex Rullo 12 / 13 Photo by: Nissan Motorsports Rather than a specific throwback, Nissan has opted for a clean 1960s look for the de Silvestro/Rullo Altima.