Gallery: New Bathurst 1000 liveries

Brad Jones Racing – Nick Percat/Macauley Jones 1 / 7 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing As part of BJR's rolling sponsorship with the #8 Holden, Percat and Jones will carry some famous Aussie colours at Mount Panorama this weekend.

Tickford Racing – Mark Winterbottom/Dean Canto 2 / 7 Photo by: Tickford Speaking of famous colours, Tickford's Mark Winterbottom and Dean Canto will run big blue stripes on their Ford Falcon. The look is a tip of the hat to the XC Falcons from 1978 as well as some marketing for Tickford's new Mustang road car tune.

Tickford Racing – Richie Stanaway/Steve Owen 3 / 7 Photo by: Tickford Tickford has also added a big bird to the side of the #56 entry to celebrate the final Bathurst for the Falcon nameplate (a 14-time Mount Panorama winner).

Nissan Motorsport – Andre Heimgartner/Aaren Russell 4 / 7 Photo by: Nissan Motorsport (Australia) Castrol has doubled its presence in the Nissan garage this weekend, taking over the major backing of the #7 Altima.

Nissan Motorsport – Rick Kelly/Garry Jacobson 5 / 7 Photo by: Nissan Motorsport (Australia) The other Castrol Nissan, meanwhile, has moved to a brilliant throwback of the colours that Larry Perkins took to a trio of Bathurst wins in the 1990s.

Walkinshaw Andretti United 6 / 7 Walkinshaw Andretti United has moved onto the third version of its Boost Mobil livery for the season, having started with a black base, shifted to white, and gone with silver.