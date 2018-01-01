Sign in
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Gallery: New Bathurst 1000 liveries

Gallery: New Bathurst 1000 liveries
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
10h ago

Take a look through the new liveries that Supercars teams have rolled out ahead of this weekend's Bathurst 1000.

Brad Jones Racing – Nick Percat/Macauley Jones

Brad Jones Racing – Nick Percat/Macauley Jones
1/7

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

As part of BJR's rolling sponsorship with the #8 Holden, Percat and Jones will carry some famous Aussie colours at Mount Panorama this weekend.

Tickford Racing – Mark Winterbottom/Dean Canto

Tickford Racing – Mark Winterbottom/Dean Canto
2/7

Photo by: Tickford

Speaking of famous colours, Tickford's Mark Winterbottom and Dean Canto will run big blue stripes on their Ford Falcon. The look is a tip of the hat to the XC Falcons from 1978 as well as some marketing for Tickford's new Mustang road car tune.

Tickford Racing – Richie Stanaway/Steve Owen

Tickford Racing – Richie Stanaway/Steve Owen
3/7

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford has also added a big bird to the side of the #56 entry to celebrate the final Bathurst for the Falcon nameplate (a 14-time Mount Panorama winner).

Nissan Motorsport – Andre Heimgartner/Aaren Russell

Nissan Motorsport – Andre Heimgartner/Aaren Russell
4/7

Photo by: Nissan Motorsport (Australia)

Castrol has doubled its presence in the Nissan garage this weekend, taking over the major backing of the #7 Altima.

Nissan Motorsport – Rick Kelly/Garry Jacobson

Nissan Motorsport – Rick Kelly/Garry Jacobson
5/7

Photo by: Nissan Motorsport (Australia)

The other Castrol Nissan, meanwhile, has moved to a brilliant throwback of the colours that Larry Perkins took to a trio of Bathurst wins in the 1990s.

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United
6/7

Walkinshaw Andretti United has moved onto the third version of its Boost Mobil livery for the season, having started with a black base, shifted to white, and gone with silver.

Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport
7/7

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Erebus Motorsport has gone with a gold look on its pair of Holdens, David Reynolds/Luke Youlden celebrating their 2017 success with gold on black, while rookies Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown have red on gold.

Castrol backs second Nissan for Bathurst

Castrol backs second Nissan for Bathurst

Ford releases Mustang Supercars teaser

Ford releases Mustang Supercars teaser
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

