Gallery: New Bathurst 1000 liveries
Take a look through the new liveries that Supercars teams have rolled out ahead of this weekend's Bathurst 1000.
Brad Jones Racing – Nick Percat/Macauley Jones
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
As part of BJR's rolling sponsorship with the #8 Holden, Percat and Jones will carry some famous Aussie colours at Mount Panorama this weekend.
Tickford Racing – Mark Winterbottom/Dean Canto
Photo by: Tickford
Speaking of famous colours, Tickford's Mark Winterbottom and Dean Canto will run big blue stripes on their Ford Falcon. The look is a tip of the hat to the XC Falcons from 1978 as well as some marketing for Tickford's new Mustang road car tune.
Tickford Racing – Richie Stanaway/Steve Owen
Photo by: Tickford
Tickford has also added a big bird to the side of the #56 entry to celebrate the final Bathurst for the Falcon nameplate (a 14-time Mount Panorama winner).
Nissan Motorsport – Andre Heimgartner/Aaren Russell
Photo by: Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
Castrol has doubled its presence in the Nissan garage this weekend, taking over the major backing of the #7 Altima.
Nissan Motorsport – Rick Kelly/Garry Jacobson
Photo by: Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
The other Castrol Nissan, meanwhile, has moved to a brilliant throwback of the colours that Larry Perkins took to a trio of Bathurst wins in the 1990s.
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Walkinshaw Andretti United has moved onto the third version of its Boost Mobil livery for the season, having started with a black base, shifted to white, and gone with silver.
Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport
Reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Erebus Motorsport has gone with a gold look on its pair of Holdens, David Reynolds/Luke Youlden celebrating their 2017 success with gold on black, while rookies Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown have red on gold.
