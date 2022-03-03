Tickets Subscribe
Supercars Special feature

Gallery: All of the 2022 Supercars liveries

Here's how the Supercars field will look when the 2022 season kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

Gallery: All of the 2022 Supercars liveries
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The Supercars commercial merry-go-round has come to a stop, at least for the opening round of the season, and we have a full fleet of new liveries.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has two new primary backers for the coming season, with Optus on Chaz Mostert's car and NTI on Nick Percat's.

Mobil 1 continues as the co-naming rights backer of the former Holden Racing Team, a relationship that will soon extend to more than three decades.

Tickford Racing has three new-look cars this season. James Courtney will have backing from Opposite Lock, Jake Kostecki from Tradie and Thomas Randle from Castrol. Cam Waters will continue his long association with Monster Energy.

There's plenty new to see a Brad Jones Racing, with Andre Heimgartner taking over a new-look R&J Batteries entry. Bryce Fullwood will sport a smart new Middy's look, while Macauley Jones' car will be backed by Automotive Superstore. Jack Smith will continue to be backed by family business SCT Logistics.

Mark Winterbottom will run a revised Irwin Tools look, however there is change on teammate Scott Pye's car, which will now be backed by Seiko in place of DeWalt.

The category's newest squad PremiAir Racing will start the season with cars backed by Subway and Coca-Cola, although the former is only one a two-round deal.

Meanwhile there's a growing (an encouraging) trend of two-car teams with the same major backer.

Erebus Motorsport will expand from one Boost Mobile cars to two, while Matt Stone Racing has Truck Assist support across both its entries.

Penrite will back both Grove Racing cars while Triple Eight will continue with its support from Red Bull Ampol.

The Dick Johnson Racing cars will be mostly unchanged for the new season, while Blanchard Racing Team, the only single-car team, will continue in its CoolDrive colours.

2022 Supercars liveries

James Courtney, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
James Courtney, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
1/19
Thomas Randle, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
Thomas Randle, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
2/19

Photo by: Supercars

Jake Kostecki, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
Jake Kostecki, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
3/19

Photo by: Tickford

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
4/19

Photo by: Tickford

Nick Percat, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore
Nick Percat, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore
5/19

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore
6/19

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Jack Smith, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Jack Smith, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
7/19

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Andre Heimgartner, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Andre Heimgartner, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
8/19
Bryce Fullwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Bryce Fullwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
9/19
Macauley Jones, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Macauley Jones, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
10/19
Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodores
Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodores
11/19

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Holden Commodore
Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Holden Commodore
12/19

Photo by: Team 18

Scott Pye, Team 18 Holden Commodore
Scott Pye, Team 18 Holden Commodore
13/19

Photo by: Team 18

PremiAir Racing Holden Commodores
PremiAir Racing Holden Commodores
14/19

Photo by: Press Image

Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodores
Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodores
15/19

Photo by: Matt Stone Racing

Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore
Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore
16/19

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Grove Racing Ford Mustangs
Grove Racing Ford Mustangs
17/19
Anton De Pasquale, Will Davison and Dick Johnson, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang
Anton De Pasquale, Will Davison and Dick Johnson, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang
18/19

Photo by: Dick Johnson Racing

Tim Slade, Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang
Tim Slade, Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang
19/19

Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team

2022 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times and preview
Supercars

2022 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban
General

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

