R
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
20 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars / Sandown / Top List

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries
By:
Nov 7, 2019, 2:18 AM

Supercars rolls back the clock this weekend with its retro-themed Sandown 500. From NASCAR to the Nineties, there are some brilliant throwback liveries.

Slider
List

Tickford Racing

1/10

Photo by: Tickford

Chaz Mostert and James Moffat will pay tribute to the great Allan Moffat and his all-conquering 1969 Trans-Am Mustang.

Tickford Racing

2/10

Photo by: Milwaukee Racing

Will and Alex Davison will run a sharp old school look on their Milwaukee Tools-backed Mustang.

Matt Stone Racing

3/10

Photo by: Matt Stone Racing

Sherrin Rentals comes on board for the Todd Hazelwood/Jack Smith entry.

Brad Jones Racing

4/10

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Macauley Jones and Dean Canto will sport BJR's most famous look, the Ozemail livery from the early 2000s.

Brad Jones Racing

5/10

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Tim Slade and Ash Walsh, meanwhile, will run the black version of the Ozemail livery, used by John Bowe between 2002-2004.

Brad Jones Racing

6/10

Photo by: Fujitsu Racing

Once a prominent Supercars backer, Fujitsu returns to the series as a round sponsor for Nick Percat and Tim Blanchard

Team 18

7/10

Photo by: Team 18

For Mark Winterbottom/Steve Richards it's a nod to Kurt Busch's 2004 NASCAR title-winning season, through backer IRWIN Tools.

Tekno Autosports

8/10

Photo by: Tekno Autosports

The single-car Holden squad channels the late 1970s with a tribute to Bob Morris and his 1979 Aussie Touring Car Championship-winning Torana.

Erebus Motorsport

9/10

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

The two Erebus Holdens throw back to the golden era of the JPS-backed BMWs.

Walkinshaw Andretti United

10/10

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Back in 1999 Holden Racing Team drivers Mark Skaife and Craig Lowndes finished first and second at Sandown. Twenty years later, the famous livery is back.

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Sandown

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
20 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
10:12
02:12
Practice 1
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
18:35
10:35
Practice 2
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
20:30
12:30
Practice 3
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
23:10
15:10
Practice 4
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
18:40
10:40
Qualifying
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
20:25
12:25
Race 1
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
22:25
14:25
Race 2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
01:20
17:20
Race 3
Sat 9 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
21:25
13:25
Latest results Standings

