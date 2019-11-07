Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries
Supercars rolls back the clock this weekend with its retro-themed Sandown 500. From NASCAR to the Nineties, there are some brilliant throwback liveries.
Tickford Racing
Photo by: Tickford
Chaz Mostert and James Moffat will pay tribute to the great Allan Moffat and his all-conquering 1969 Trans-Am Mustang.
Tickford Racing
Photo by: Milwaukee Racing
Will and Alex Davison will run a sharp old school look on their Milwaukee Tools-backed Mustang.
Matt Stone Racing
Photo by: Matt Stone Racing
Sherrin Rentals comes on board for the Todd Hazelwood/Jack Smith entry.
Brad Jones Racing
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
Macauley Jones and Dean Canto will sport BJR's most famous look, the Ozemail livery from the early 2000s.
Brad Jones Racing
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
Tim Slade and Ash Walsh, meanwhile, will run the black version of the Ozemail livery, used by John Bowe between 2002-2004.
Brad Jones Racing
Photo by: Fujitsu Racing
Once a prominent Supercars backer, Fujitsu returns to the series as a round sponsor for Nick Percat and Tim Blanchard
Team 18
Photo by: Team 18
For Mark Winterbottom/Steve Richards it's a nod to Kurt Busch's 2004 NASCAR title-winning season, through backer IRWIN Tools.
Tekno Autosports
Photo by: Tekno Autosports
The single-car Holden squad channels the late 1970s with a tribute to Bob Morris and his 1979 Aussie Touring Car Championship-winning Torana.
Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport
The two Erebus Holdens throw back to the golden era of the JPS-backed BMWs.
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Back in 1999 Holden Racing Team drivers Mark Skaife and Craig Lowndes finished first and second at Sandown. Twenty years later, the famous livery is back.
