Gallery: The 2019 Ford Performance Supercars Mustang

Ford Performance has official unveiled the 2019 Supercars-spec Mustang... without the polarising camouflage livery. Take a look at the Blue Oval's new challenger.
Ford Mustang Supercar
1/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
2/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
3/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
4/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
5/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
6/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
7/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
8/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
9/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
10/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
11/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Ford Mustang Supercar
12/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Supercars CEO Sean Seamer and Ford Australia and New Zealand President and CEO Kay Hart
13/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Tim Edwards, Chaz Mostert, Fabian Coulthard, Ryan Story, Sean Seamer, Kay Hart, Dick Johnson, Phil Munday, Will Davison
14/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
Tim Edwards, Ryan Story, Sean Seamer, Kay Hart, Dick Johnson, Phil Munday
15/15
Photo by: Ford Performance
