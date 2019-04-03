Sign in
Supercars / Symmons Plains / Breaking news

Fullwood given Nissan Supercars call-up

Fullwood given Nissan Supercars call-up
By:
21m ago

Super2 points leader Bryce Fullwood will drive two of Kelly Racing's Nissan Altimas in the additional drivers practice session at Symmons Plains on Friday.

Fullwood, who currently leads the Super2 series in a MW Motorsport Nissan, has been drafted into the KR squad for the 30-minute session in Tasmania, during which he'll drive both Rick Kelly's #15 entry and Andre Heimgartner's #7 entry.

The other two KR cars won't run in the session.

It will be Fullwood's second race weekend hit-out in a KR Nissan, having driven Todd Kelly's Altima in an additional drivers session at Queensland Raceway back in 2017.

He's also coming off the back of his first main game enduro campaign alongside Todd Hazelwood in the Matt Stone Racing Holden last year.

KR is yet to formally confirm any of its co-drivers for 2019.

Most cars are set to take part in the half-hour additional session at Symmons Plains, apart from the two Nissans, the two Garry Rogers Motorsport Holdens and Macauley Jones' Brad Jones Racing Holden and Todd Hazelwood's Matt Stone Racing Holden.

Entered drivers for Tasmania

# Team Driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Warren Luff
22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Jack Perkins
5 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle
6 Tickford Racing Michael Caruso
23 Tickford Racing/23 Red Racing Alex Davison
55 Tickford Racing James Moffat
7 Kelly Racing Bryce Fullwood
15 Kelly Racing Bryce Fullwood
8 Brad Jones Racing Tim Blanchard
14 Brad Jones Racing Ash Walsh
9 Erebus Motorsport Luke Youlden
99 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown
12 DJR Team Penske Tony D’Alberto
17 DJR Team Penske Tony D’Alberto
18 Team 18 Steven Richards
19 Tekno Autosports Jonathon Webb
88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Craig Lowndes
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Garth Tander
First Perth Supercars night race schedule released

First Perth Supercars night race schedule released
