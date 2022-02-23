Fullwood continues in NAPA Academy role

Listen to this article

Fullwood, who made an off-season switch from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Brad Jones Racing, has been mentor for NAPA Auto Parts' grassroots initiative since it was founded last year.

He will continue in that role for the 2022 season, offering academy members advice on the driving, fitness, commercial and media sides of motorsport.

“It’s great to confirm that I will continue in my role with NAPA Auto Parts and the Motorsport Academy in 2022,” said Fullwood.

“We had such a great reaction to the launch of the academy, with over 200 applications from a range of different racing disciplines.

“It’s really cool to offer something back to grassroots motorsport. Some of us have dreams of being at the elite level of racing, while some people are happy to do it at the most professional level that they can. The NAPA Motorsport Academy can help, no matter where they fit into the landscape.

“I’m really looking forward to this year with Brad Jones Racing. It will be a completely new challenge for me, but I know that I’m in safe hands with an extremely experienced and professional team.”

NAPA's head of sponsorship Mitch Wiley added: “We are planning for a big year with the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy across Australia and New Zealand.

“Participants can expect plenty of new content and tools as well as some really exciting prizes and experiences.

“The entire Trans Tasman NAPA team is so proud to be continuing our partnership with Bryce. We can’t wait to work with all of our participants in the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy, as well as celebrate all the great motorsport that NAPA is involved in around the world.”

NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy is open to grassroots competitors aged 13 and over based in Australia and New Zealand.

Participants from all forms of motorsport, including circuit racing, rallying, speedway and drag racing, are encouraged to participate.