Supercars News

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

By:

Bryce Fullwood's move to Brad Jones Racing for the 2022 Supercars season has been made official.

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, the Albury-based team confirmed today that it has signed Fullwood as part of a new-look line-up for the 2022 season.

Fullwood will join another new BJR recruit in Andre Heimgartner, while Macauley Jones and Jack Smith are expected to stay on to complete the four-driver roster.

“Brad [Jones] has always been a big supporter of mine right the way back to go kart days and I’m stoked to be able to race with Brad and the team at BJR,” Fullwood said.

“I love the way the team goes about their business; they’re all hardcore racing people with a hell of a lot of passion for what they do, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in to it with them.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to a new chapter for me moving forwards.

“The future is looking exciting for the team and I’m super happy to be a part of it."

Team owner Jones welcomed Fullwood to the BJR fold.

“It’s a very exciting time for the team with Bryce coming on board," he said.

"He’s shown some strong potential and is still in his early days of his Supercars career, so I feel like with the right guidance he’ll be a strong podium contender in the future.

“Bryce is very personable, and I feel like he’ll fit in well with the team and our partners. We’ve got a few changes happening as we transition in 2022 and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead."

Those changes at BJR aren't limited to drivers, the squad set to lose its Head of Engineering Andrew Edwards to Triple Eight at the end of this season.

Fullwood's BJR move will follow two seasons in the main game with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The 2019 Super2 champion scored a podium finish at The Bend in what was a promising rookie campaign in 2020, however his form has flat-lined somewhat in his sophomore season.

He's expected to be replaced at WAU by outgoing BJR driver Nick Percat.

“Bryce has been a fantastic part of our team, but above that, a wonderful person in general," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

"We have seen him grow and develop in his two years with us, and his podium finish in his rookie year is something none of us will forget. We will miss having that smiling face around the garage.

“He’s always been a pleasure to work with, so from all of us in the team, we wish Bryce, and the entire Fullwood family well, and thank them for everything they have done.”

Confirmation of the Fullwood/BJR deal means there are just four seats yet to be formally locked in for next season.

One is Percat at WAU, along with Jones and Smith and BJR and Jack Le Brocq at Matt Stone Racing.

