Daytona, Nürburgring on Supercars Eseries schedule
Supercars has unveiled its full Eseries calendar, which includes oval races at Daytona and Talladega and some of Europe's most famous circuits.
As already confirmed, the offical series is set to kick off with a double-header at Phillip Island and Monza on April 8.
From there the 25 real-world Supercars drivers will tackle a mixed bag of tracks spread across the globe.
A number of famous European circuits are included on the schedule, with visits to Silverstone, Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps, the Nurburgring and Imola all on the schedule.
There is a significant North American presence too, with double-headers at Montreal and Watkins Glen, the Circuit of the Americas and Sebring, and Road Atlanta and Road America.
There's also an all-oval round at Daytona and Talladega, as well as a trip to South America to Interlagos.
Mount Panorama is the only circuit to feature twice on the schedule, including the sole single-circuit round on the schedule, which may be an endurance race.
It then returns as a double-header with the renowned Oran Park venue, which staged its final real life Supercars round in 2008 before being turned into a housing estate.
Formats are set to be confirmed between now and next week's season opener.
The races will be broadcast each Wednesday during a two-hourly window starting at 7pm AEST.
Provisional BP Supercars All Stars Eseries schedule
|Round
|Circuit(s)
|Date
|1
|Phillip Island, Monza
|April 8
|2
|Silverstone, Barcelona
|April 15
|3
|Mount Panorama
|April 22
|4
|Montreal, Watkins Glen
|April 29
|5
|Spa-Francorchamps, Nurburgring
|May 6
|6
|Circuit of the Americas, Sebring
|May 13
|7
|Daytona Speedway, Talladega
|May 20
|8
|Imola, Interlagos
|May 27
|9
|Road Atlanta, Road America
|June 3
|10
|Oran Park, Mount Panorama
|(June 10)
