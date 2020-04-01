Daytona, Nürburgring on Supercars Eseries schedule

As already confirmed, the offical series is set to kick off with a double-header at Phillip Island and Monza on April 8.

From there the 25 real-world Supercars drivers will tackle a mixed bag of tracks spread across the globe.

A number of famous European circuits are included on the schedule, with visits to Silverstone, Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps, the Nurburgring and Imola all on the schedule.

There is a significant North American presence too, with double-headers at Montreal and Watkins Glen, the Circuit of the Americas and Sebring, and Road Atlanta and Road America.

There's also an all-oval round at Daytona and Talladega, as well as a trip to South America to Interlagos.

Mount Panorama is the only circuit to feature twice on the schedule, including the sole single-circuit round on the schedule, which may be an endurance race.

It then returns as a double-header with the renowned Oran Park venue, which staged its final real life Supercars round in 2008 before being turned into a housing estate.

Formats are set to be confirmed between now and next week's season opener.

The races will be broadcast each Wednesday during a two-hourly window starting at 7pm AEST.

Provisional BP Supercars All Stars Eseries schedule

Round Circuit(s) Date 1 Phillip Island, Monza April 8 2 Silverstone, Barcelona April 15 3 Mount Panorama April 22 4 Montreal, Watkins Glen April 29 5 Spa-Francorchamps, Nurburgring May 6 6 Circuit of the Americas, Sebring May 13 7 Daytona Speedway, Talladega May 20 8 Imola, Interlagos May 27 9 Road Atlanta, Road America June 3 10 Oran Park, Mount Panorama (June 10)

Related video