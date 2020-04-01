Supercars
Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Daytona, Nürburgring on Supercars Eseries schedule

shares
comments
Daytona, Nürburgring on Supercars Eseries schedule
By:
Apr 1, 2020, 11:55 PM

Supercars has unveiled its full Eseries calendar, which includes oval races at Daytona and Talladega and some of Europe's most famous circuits.

As already confirmed, the offical series is set to kick off with a double-header at Phillip Island and Monza on April 8.

From there the 25 real-world Supercars drivers will tackle a mixed bag of tracks spread across the globe.

A number of famous European circuits are included on the schedule, with visits to Silverstone, Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps, the Nurburgring and Imola all on the schedule.

There is a significant North American presence too, with double-headers at Montreal and Watkins Glen, the Circuit of the Americas and Sebring, and Road Atlanta and Road America.

Read Also:

There's also an all-oval round at Daytona and Talladega, as well as a trip to South America to Interlagos.

Mount Panorama is the only circuit to feature twice on the schedule, including the sole single-circuit round on the schedule, which may be an endurance race.

It then returns as a double-header with the renowned Oran Park venue, which staged its final real life Supercars round in 2008 before being turned into a housing estate.

Formats are set to be confirmed between now and next week's season opener.

The races will be broadcast each Wednesday during a two-hourly window starting at 7pm AEST.

Provisional BP Supercars All Stars Eseries schedule

Round Circuit(s) Date
1 Phillip Island, Monza April 8
2 Silverstone, Barcelona April 15
3 Mount Panorama April 22
4 Montreal, Watkins Glen April 29
5 Spa-Francorchamps, Nurburgring May 6
6 Circuit of the Americas, Sebring May 13
7 Daytona Speedway, Talladega May 20
8 Imola, Interlagos May 27
9 Road Atlanta, Road America June 3
10 Oran Park, Mount Panorama (June 10)

