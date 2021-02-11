Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
294 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Analysis

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

shares
comments
Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
By:

Supercars has unveiled its full 2021 TV line-up – with some significant changes. Take a look at who will be doing what this year.

Neil Crompton – Commentator
Despite whispers during the off-season he may not return, the voice of Supercars is indeed back in the lead commentary position. He's set to call every round, although it may not always be the same person next to him.

Mark Skaife – Commentator
Supercars legend Mark Skaife is back as Crompton's partner in lead comms box as well as ongoing analysis work on the Fox Sports panel. He may be subbed out of the comms box every now and then, though, as part of the plan to give Garth Tander some time in the hot seat.

Garth Tander – Commentor/pit reporter/supports commentator
In what's the most significant change, reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Tander will take on what Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast says is a "growth and development". He'll do some pit reporter work, call support categories alongside Chad Neylon and spend some time with Crompton in the lead comms box – a strong hint to what a post Crompton/Skaife future may look like.

Jess Yates – Host (Fox Sports)
Experienced TV talent Yates will return to anchor the primary coverage and run the panel during race weekends. She was expected to miss several rounds due the impending expansion of her family, however Prendergast is confident that, dates depending, she shouldn't miss more than one round (Symmons Plains) – if that.

Chad Neylon – Supports commentator/pit reporter
Neylon returns to call supports, and will also make some appearances in pitlane during main series sessions at non-simulcast rounds (ie those not being shown live on the Seven Network).

Craig Lowndes – Colour reporter
Lowndes' role will be revised for the coming season, with a move away from hard analysis. "We’re going to unleash Craig to do what Craig does best, and that’s drive race cars," says Prendergast. "Craig is going to do all of our track previews. He’s going to drive other people's race cars. He’s also one of the few guys that has been at every single race meeting bar his overseas stint in 1997 since 1994. We’re going to use Craig to unlock a bit of the vault, a bit of the archive. He’s going to be delivering a lot more content that is pre-produced and post-produced."

Charli Robinson – Colour/pit reporter
As widely-expected, former children's entertainer and experienced TV personality Robinson will form part of the new-look coverage. She'll be working both in the lane and on colour pieces.

Mark Larkham – Analyst
Larkham returns following the fan uproar from his initial axing late last year. He'll continue in his technical analyst role, with an expended presence across outside of the broadcast itself. "We are getting Larko more heavily involved with our digital department and our digital outputs," says Prendergast. "Larko is now fired up about having a voice across different platforms. His expanded involvement will be a lot more to do with the digital platforms. Plus we’re also going to give him all the tools to be in the tech centre. Down the track, we’re looking at some other ways that we can get some more technology into the Hino Hub to allow him to keep going with his great storytelling."

Mark Beretta – Host (for rounds live on Seven)
Popular Seven personality Beretta help anchor the free-to-air coverage and may be involved in pit reporting at some events.

Selected rounds

Molly Taylor – Pit reporter
Rallying ace Taylor will continue to expand her TV presence with what's being described as a "hybrid" role across Supercars Media and the Seven Network. She won't be a consistent figure in the lane, though, her TV appearances set to fit in around her Extreme E commitments (and subsequent international travel complications).

Greg Murphy – Pit reporter
Murphy's status is complicated. He's not listed in the official announcement as part of the team, but Prendergast says the New Zealand-based racing legend hasn't been left out entirely. "It’s very difficult to plan to do anything with Murph purely because of the travel restrictions with New Zealand," he says. "At a minimum, we’d like Murph for the [Bathurst] 1000 and for the New Zealand event and we have an agreement with him about that. He’ll return in the role that we know and love and will also be in New Zealand in a similar capacity and also a specialist role. Plus he’s also going to have a broad ambassadorial role for us over there in New Zealand."

Abbey Gelmi – Host (Seven Network)
Jack Perkins – Pit/colour reporter (Seven Network)
Brad Hodge – Pit/colour reporter (Seven Network)
Network Seven personality Gelmi, Supercars enduro driver Perkins and former cricketer-turned-TV-talent Hodge are currently only locked in for the season-opening Mount Panorama 500.

Outs
Andrew Jones (Pit reporter)
Riana Crehan (Pit reporter)
Matt Naulty (Supports commentator)

Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary

Previous article

Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

7h
3
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

1d
4
Formula 1

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas

1h
5
Formula 1

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025

5h
Latest news
Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
Supercars

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

58m
Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary
Supercars

Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary

1h
Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries
Supercars

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries

13h
Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

15h
Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

16h
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary
Supercars / Breaking news

Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries
Supercars / Breaking news

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

Latest news

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tander joins Crompton, Skaife in Supercars commentary

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.