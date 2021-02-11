Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

Neil Crompton – Commentator

Despite whispers during the off-season he may not return, the voice of Supercars is indeed back in the lead commentary position. He's set to call every round, although it may not always be the same person next to him.

Mark Skaife – Commentator

Supercars legend Mark Skaife is back as Crompton's partner in lead comms box as well as ongoing analysis work on the Fox Sports panel. He may be subbed out of the comms box every now and then, though, as part of the plan to give Garth Tander some time in the hot seat.

Garth Tander – Commentor/pit reporter/supports commentator

In what's the most significant change, reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Tander will take on what Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast says is a "growth and development". He'll do some pit reporter work, call support categories alongside Chad Neylon and spend some time with Crompton in the lead comms box – a strong hint to what a post Crompton/Skaife future may look like.

Jess Yates – Host (Fox Sports)

Experienced TV talent Yates will return to anchor the primary coverage and run the panel during race weekends. She was expected to miss several rounds due the impending expansion of her family, however Prendergast is confident that, dates depending, she shouldn't miss more than one round (Symmons Plains) – if that.

Chad Neylon – Supports commentator/pit reporter

Neylon returns to call supports, and will also make some appearances in pitlane during main series sessions at non-simulcast rounds (ie those not being shown live on the Seven Network).

Craig Lowndes – Colour reporter

Lowndes' role will be revised for the coming season, with a move away from hard analysis. "We’re going to unleash Craig to do what Craig does best, and that’s drive race cars," says Prendergast. "Craig is going to do all of our track previews. He’s going to drive other people's race cars. He’s also one of the few guys that has been at every single race meeting bar his overseas stint in 1997 since 1994. We’re going to use Craig to unlock a bit of the vault, a bit of the archive. He’s going to be delivering a lot more content that is pre-produced and post-produced."

Charli Robinson – Colour/pit reporter

As widely-expected, former children's entertainer and experienced TV personality Robinson will form part of the new-look coverage. She'll be working both in the lane and on colour pieces.

Mark Larkham – Analyst

Larkham returns following the fan uproar from his initial axing late last year. He'll continue in his technical analyst role, with an expended presence across outside of the broadcast itself. "We are getting Larko more heavily involved with our digital department and our digital outputs," says Prendergast. "Larko is now fired up about having a voice across different platforms. His expanded involvement will be a lot more to do with the digital platforms. Plus we’re also going to give him all the tools to be in the tech centre. Down the track, we’re looking at some other ways that we can get some more technology into the Hino Hub to allow him to keep going with his great storytelling."

Mark Beretta – Host (for rounds live on Seven)

Popular Seven personality Beretta help anchor the free-to-air coverage and may be involved in pit reporting at some events.

Selected rounds

Molly Taylor – Pit reporter

Rallying ace Taylor will continue to expand her TV presence with what's being described as a "hybrid" role across Supercars Media and the Seven Network. She won't be a consistent figure in the lane, though, her TV appearances set to fit in around her Extreme E commitments (and subsequent international travel complications).

Greg Murphy – Pit reporter

Murphy's status is complicated. He's not listed in the official announcement as part of the team, but Prendergast says the New Zealand-based racing legend hasn't been left out entirely. "It’s very difficult to plan to do anything with Murph purely because of the travel restrictions with New Zealand," he says. "At a minimum, we’d like Murph for the [Bathurst] 1000 and for the New Zealand event and we have an agreement with him about that. He’ll return in the role that we know and love and will also be in New Zealand in a similar capacity and also a specialist role. Plus he’s also going to have a broad ambassadorial role for us over there in New Zealand."

Abbey Gelmi – Host (Seven Network)

Jack Perkins – Pit/colour reporter (Seven Network)

Brad Hodge – Pit/colour reporter (Seven Network)

Network Seven personality Gelmi, Supercars enduro driver Perkins and former cricketer-turned-TV-talent Hodge are currently only locked in for the season-opening Mount Panorama 500.

Outs

Andrew Jones (Pit reporter)

Riana Crehan (Pit reporter)

Matt Naulty (Supports commentator)