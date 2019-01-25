Free fan entry to Supercars pre-season test
Supercars will throw the Phillip Island gates open to the public for next month's official pre-season test.
The category confirmed today that fans will enjoy free access to the Victorian circuit for the February 14 test, which will also mark the first official hit-out for the new-for-2019 Ford Mustang.
While the prototype Mustang has completed preliminary testing at both Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island, the official pre-season test will see all six of Ford's new racer hit the track for the first time.
The test is a day after the official Supercars launch in Melbourne.
Read Also:
Phillip Island is a new venue for the pre-season test, which for the last few years has been held at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Both PI and Queensland Raceway were initially on offer to teams for the pre-season test, however even the Queensland-based teams have opted to make the trek south.
The main gate will open for public entry at 8:45am, with testing taking place from 9am to 5pm.
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen