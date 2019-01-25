Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Supercars / Breaking news

Free fan entry to Supercars pre-season test

shares
comments
Free fan entry to Supercars pre-season test
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

Supercars will throw the Phillip Island gates open to the public for next month's official pre-season test.

The category confirmed today that fans will enjoy free access to the Victorian circuit for the February 14 test, which will also mark the first official hit-out for the new-for-2019 Ford Mustang.

While the prototype Mustang has completed preliminary testing at both Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island, the official pre-season test will see all six of Ford's new racer hit the track for the first time.

The test is a day after the official Supercars launch in Melbourne.

Read Also:

Phillip Island is a new venue for the pre-season test, which for the last few years has been held at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Both PI and Queensland Raceway were initially on offer to teams for the pre-season test, however even the Queensland-based teams have opted to make the trek south.

The main gate will open for public entry at 8:45am, with testing taking place from 9am to 5pm.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak leads, troubles hit Loeb and Meeke Rally Monte Carlo
WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak leads, troubles hit Loeb and Meeke

9h ago
Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole Article
IMSA

Rolex 24: Jarvis and Mazda beat Acuras to pole

Mazda in “completely different stratosphere” at Daytona in 2019 Article
IMSA

Mazda in “completely different stratosphere” at Daytona in 2019

Latest videos
Holden Hero says farewell to full-time Supercars career as Championship goes down to the wire 01:44
Supercars

Holden Hero says farewell to full-time Supercars career as Championship goes down to the wire

Nov 20, 2018
Tickford Racing prepares for Ford Falcon swan song 01:47
Supercars

Tickford Racing prepares for Ford Falcon swan song

Nov 20, 2018

News in depth
Free fan entry to Supercars pre-season test
Supercars

Free fan entry to Supercars pre-season test

Winterbottom hails 'infectious' mood in revamped Holden squad
Supercars

Winterbottom hails 'infectious' mood in revamped Holden squad

New Bathurst circuit eyeing World Superbike bid
World Superbike

New Bathurst circuit eyeing World Superbike bid

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.