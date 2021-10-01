Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars squad opens junior team applications
Supercars / Sydney News

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

By:

The four-event Sydney Supercars swing will feature three sprint rounds, a 500-kilometre refuelling round and four night races in total.

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

The Supercars Commission settled on the suite of formats and tyre regulations for the quadruple-header at Sydney Motorsport Park after meeting yesterday.

As previously announced, the opening event on October 29-31 will feature three 125-kilometre sprint races, the first of them to be held under lights.

Drivers will have five sets of the Dunlop soft compound tyre at their disposal from the first qualifying session onwards with each race having a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

The sprint format will be retained for the second event (November 6-7) with the Saturday and second of two Sunday races under lights.

That will be a mixed compound event, with each car having five sets of soft compound tyres and three sets of hard tyres.

The single compound rule returns for the third sprint event on November 13-14, which will be the only event with no night running at all.

The final Sydney event will be a three-day, two-race affair with each heat covering 250 kilometres. They will each feature two compulsory stops while refuelling will make just its third appearance of the season.

That will be a mixed compound event too, each driver having seven sets of hards and two sets of super softs. The latter can only be used in the races.

There will also be a dedicated 40-minute additional drivers session to give Bathurst co-drivers some laps.

Top 10 Shootouts will feature on the Saturday of the first weekend and both days of the fourth weekend.

All four events will use the 3.9-kilometre Gardner layout. 

Sydney Supercars formats

Sydney SuperNight

Friday October 29

  • Two 30-minute practice sessions (second at night)

Saturday October 30

  • Knockout qualifying
  • Top 10 Shootout
  • One 125-kilometre race (night)

Sunday October 31

  • Two single qualifying sessions
  • Two 125-kilometre races

Sydney Motorsport Park 2

Saturday November 6

  • Two 30-minute practice sessions
  • One knockout qualifying session
  • One 125-kilometre race (night)

Sunday November 7

  • Two single qualifying sessions
  • Two 125-kilometre races (second at night)

Sydney Motorsport Park 3

Saturday November 13

  • Two 30-minute practice sessions
  • One knockout qualifying session
  • One 125-kilometre race

Sunday November 14

  • Two single qualifying sessions
  • Two 125-kilometre races

Beaurepaires SydneySuperNight

Friday November 19

  • One 40-minute Additional Drivers session
  • One 30-minute practice session (night)

Saturday November 20

  • One 30-minute practice session
  • One single qualifying session
  • Top 10 Shootout
  • One 250-kilometre race (night)

Sunday November 21

  • One single qualifying session
  • Top 10 Shootout
  • One 250-kilometre race
shares
comments
Supercars squad opens junior team applications

Previous article

Supercars squad opens junior team applications
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

8 h
2
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

14 h
3
Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

17 h
4
Formula 1

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi

20 h
5
World Superbike

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss

19 h
Latest news
Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
SUPC

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

1 h
Supercars squad opens junior team applications
SUPC

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

8 h
"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts
SUPC

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts

Sep 29, 2021
McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
SUPC

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Sep 29, 2021
March 2022 date for Newcastle Supercars
SUPC

March 2022 date for Newcastle Supercars

Sep 28, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars changes it's top 10 shootout rules 00:48
Supercars
Sep 23, 2021

Supercars changes it's top 10 shootout rules

Supercars: Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023 00:38
Supercars
Sep 23, 2021

Supercars: Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023

Supercars schedule delayed until next week 00:51
Supercars
Sep 22, 2021

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing 00:51
Supercars
Sep 7, 2021

Supercars: Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars squad opens junior team applications
Supercars

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts
Supercars

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?
World Superbike World Superbike

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
Supercars Supercars

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

Supercars squad opens junior team applications
Supercars Supercars

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts
Supercars Supercars

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.