Ford's parting message to Holden

Listen to this article

With the Gen2 era coming to a close on the streets of Adelaide today the Holden brand will disappear from the Supercars grid for good.

The ZB Holden Commodores will be replaced by Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros next season, which go up against Ford's new Mustang.

The end of the racing line for Holden follows its exit from the motoring landscape back in 2020 when it was axed by General Motors.

Holden, and the Commodore model in particular, have been prominent throughout the history of the Australian Touring Car Championship.

There has always been a fierce rivalry between Ford and Holden – both on the track and int he showroom – which was heightened during the five-litre, V8 era.

Ford Australia paid tribute to that rivalry today with a message of farewell to Holden ahead of the final Supercars race of the 2022 season.

“Ford versus Holden has been the central story of Australian motorsport for six decades, and it’s a major moment in history to see that story come to an end this weekend,” said Ford Australia president and CEO Andrew Birkic.

“We’re proud of the battles across the eras, and will always remember those key rivalries – Geoghagan vs Beechey, Moffat and Johnson vs Brock, Ambrose vs Skaife, McLaughlin vs Van Gisbergen.

"Let’s hope that we see some great racing this weekend in Adelaide, that honours the incredible history between our brands.

“We now look forward to the Gen3 era beginning in 2023, and are extremely excited about our new seventh-generation Mustang hitting the track in Newcastle.”

Yesterday's Adelaide opener saw an emotional result for Holden fans as former factory squad Walkinshaw Andretti United took a one-two.

As a tribute to Holden's exit, and WAU's impending switch to Ford, the two Commodores are carrying a retro livery inspired by the first season for the Holden Racing Team in 1990.