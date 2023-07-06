Subscribe
Previous / Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race Next / 2023 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars / Townsville News

Ford Supercars teams begin aero parity changes

The Ford Supercars teams are fitting the new rear aero package to the Mustangs in the Townsville garages on Thursday afternoon.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
IMG_6109

The Mustang has been granted a revised rear aero package from Townsville onwards as the series looks to remedy disparity between the Fords and Chevrolets.

A combination of CFD and real world testing since Darwin has helped Supercars arrive at the new solution which includes both the rear wing and boot spoiler.

Modified rear wing uprights have shifted the wing 25 millimetres forward and 25 millimetres lower to help improve air flow.

The rear wing also features a three millimetre gurney on the trailing edge of the element.

The existing boot spoiler, meanwhile, is being replaced by a taller, wider unit.

All Ford teams have arrived with the new parts and they will be fitted to the cars ahead of practice 1 at 10:10am tomorrow.

The new rear wing uprights (boot spoiler not yet fitted)

The new rear wing uprights (boot spoiler not yet fitted)

The new taller, wider boot spoiler

The new taller, wider boot spoiler

shares
comments

Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

2023 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Supercars
Townsville

Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Supercars

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe