Ford Supercars teams begin aero parity changes
The Ford Supercars teams are fitting the new rear aero package to the Mustangs in the Townsville garages on Thursday afternoon.
The Mustang has been granted a revised rear aero package from Townsville onwards as the series looks to remedy disparity between the Fords and Chevrolets.
A combination of CFD and real world testing since Darwin has helped Supercars arrive at the new solution which includes both the rear wing and boot spoiler.
Modified rear wing uprights have shifted the wing 25 millimetres forward and 25 millimetres lower to help improve air flow.
The rear wing also features a three millimetre gurney on the trailing edge of the element.
The existing boot spoiler, meanwhile, is being replaced by a taller, wider unit.
All Ford teams have arrived with the new parts and they will be fitted to the cars ahead of practice 1 at 10:10am tomorrow.
The new rear wing uprights (boot spoiler not yet fitted)
The new taller, wider boot spoiler
