Ford releases Mustang Supercars teaser

The famous muscle car will be turned into a Supercar for the first time next season, DJR Team Penske leading a development and homologation process that also includes Tickford Racing and Ford Performance in both the US and Australia.

With the car's full on-track debut nearing, and official homologation work set to begin in December, Ford's local arm today gave Blue Oval fans a sneak peek at the car by tweeting a render of the bonnet and grill.

The early glimpse of the Mustang comes during period of aggressive activation in Aussie motorsport by Ford, the brand preluding its return as a Supercars manufacturer by bringing both its Le Mans-winning GT and its GT4-spec Mustang down under for the first time.

The two imported racers will take on an FG-X Falcon Supercar in what's been dubbed the 'Triple Challenge' across the Bathurst 1000 weekend.

With the Mustang set to debut in Supercars next year, this year's Great Race is likely to be the last for the Falcon nameplate.

Falcons have won 14 of Ford's 19 Bathurst crowns, the first coming way back in 1967 in the hands of Fred Gibson and Harry Firth.