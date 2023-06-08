First Supercars Indigenous round livery breaks cover
Tickford Racing has become the first team to unveil its special livery for the Indigenous round of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.
The covers have come off James Courtney's Snowy River Caravans-backed Mustang, which features a spectacular First Nations-inspired look.
The artwork comes from North Queensland artist Jedess Hudson.
"Our people were fishers, hunters and gatherers who harvested only for subsistence, ensuring that resources were maintained and not depleted before moving with the next season to another location," explained Hudson.
"They hunted and gathered, making semi-permanent stops, camping for days or weeks in one place, depending on the availability of food and water.
"It is somewhat ironic in my mind that, thousands of years later, one of the items that many Australians tick off on their bucket list is a journey across the width and breath of our land, following in the footsteps of our ancestors."
Courtney added: "The car looks brilliant and Jedess has evoked a sense of movement and freedom, symbolising the nomadic spirit that has been an integral part of Indigenous culture for thousands of years.
"That spirit and freedom is also embodied in the Snowy River Caravans brand. It's fun, adventurous and the artwork on the car for Darwin reflects exactly that."
The Darwin Triple Crown's status as an Indigenous round is now official, with all cars required by the regulations to run a special livery.
More livery reveals will take place later today.
The event kicks off on June 16.
Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill
Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill
Courtney stripped of Albert Park podium
Courtney stripped of Albert Park podium Courtney stripped of Albert Park podium
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney
Waters coy on Tickford future
Waters coy on Tickford future Waters coy on Tickford future
Waters unapologetic for DJR run-ins
Waters unapologetic for DJR run-ins Waters unapologetic for DJR run-ins
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Latest news
Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes
Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes
Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session
Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session
Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery
Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.